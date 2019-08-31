The story behind Joey and Brittany Logano's No. 22 reveal for Darlington

DARLINGTON, S.C. — Joey Logano’s throwback No. 22 Ford ranks at or near the top of the creativity chart for the special way the team revealed its 2007 look for this weekend at Darlington Raceway. The process behind how it was made is a story unto itself.

Kevin Harvick was Shell-Pennzoil’s driver that year, when Harvick won the Daytona 500 for Richard Childress Racing. Three years later, a Harvick-Logano rivalry developed after a late-race crash at Pocono, which became a reference point in Logano’s reveal earlier this week.

In the short video, Logano’s wife, Brittany, makes a cameo and mentions who “wears the fire suit in the family” — recreating the jab that her husband made toward Harvick years before. Saturday, Logano said his wife plans to attend Sunday’s Bojangles’ Southern 500 (6 p.m. ET, NBCSN, MRN, SiriusXM) … wearing said fire suit.

“It was pretty funny,” Logano says, recalling the details of the video shoot. “It was Shell’s idea to run this scheme, obviously. So I said, ‘You guys realize that’s the car that crashed me at Pocono,’ and so the conversation started immediately after about the fire suit, and I said of course.

“So I asked Brittany, ‘you’d do that?’ and she goes, ‘Hell, yeah.’ So we thought it was funny. We called Kevin first and made sure that it was OK with him because I didn’t want to stir the pot, as much as Kevin and I get along really well now. He thought it was going to be really funny, and so we did the video to unveil. I will say, the first time Brittany, she beaned those diapers straight at my face. I said, ‘Hey, why don’t you aim for the shoulder, honey, not the face.’ We thought it was kind of funny to do, so she’ll have the fire suit out tomorrow and probably sweating like everybody else in it.”