The story behind Diana’s costumes in The Crown: ‘She could make an Adidas T-shirt look fashionable’

Princess Diana's turquoise swimsuit as seen in summer 1997, worn by Elizabeth Debicki in season six of The Crown - Netlflix/

In the middle of The Crown’s costume store at Elstree Studios – a sea of tweeds and mulchy country hues – is a long rail heaving with the outfits sourced by associate costume designer and head buyer Sidonie Roberts to dress the character of Princess Diana from her season-four debut as a 17-year-old ingénue until her final hurrah in season six as a glossy 36-year-old figure of international glamour on the cusp of tragedy. Roberts leafs through Laura Ashley blouses, tartan skirt suits and novelty knitwear, past power-shouldered shift dresses and glimmering ballgowns to the very end of the rail.

She pushes down a tiny section with just a few tailored jackets, one-piece swimsuits and chic, neutral separates to show the clothes we’ll see in Diana’s final episodes. “Season six is a tiny number of clothes. When we saw that it really hit home how her life is cut short, it’s a stark realisation,” she says, catching her breath.

The first part of The Crown’s final season will be released on Thursday, charting the summer of 1997 and its tragic culmination. It’s a tale of two Dianas. Roberts, now 35, and nine at the time of the Princess’s last summer, observes: “It’s about her trying to distinguish a role for herself outside what we know her to be. We see her on holiday and in Bosnia, she’s a mother and an ambassador.”

Left, Princess Diana in Angola; right, Elizabeth Debicki in season six of The Crown - Netflix

But it soon emerges that there’s a third, essential consideration, too: Diana, who is played by Australian actress Elizabeth Debicki, has to master “the art of seduction and flirting” as she embarks on a relationship with playboy millionaire Dodi al-Fayed.

Nowhere better is this symbolised than in Diana’s swimsuit wardrobe. “The swimsuit is the new ball gown in this series,” Roberts laughs as she takes me through all the styles, which will be familiar to anyone who followed the Princess’s last summer through the constant stream of paparazzi images, which were emblazoned on newspapers and magazines around the world. Here, each swimsuit comes with a different meaning.

'The swimsuit is the new ball gown in this series,' says Roberts - Netflix

“The first holiday was with her boys, so it had to feel like she was her more playful self,” says Roberts, gesturing to a neon green and purple costume. “There’s a moment that really happened where they’re being hounded by the press so she gets in the leopard-print swimsuit and she says, ‘I’ll give you this if you give me some privacy, because William’s really struggling,’” she explains.

“It’s these moments when she’s very conscious of the motive and agenda, what this costume will say and the power she has with the media and her fashion.” These two swimsuits, along with a “more flirty” black and white design worn alone with Dodi were made for The Crown by Israeli swimwear company Gottex, which supplied the original suits for Diana (the label has even re-issued the leopard style for anyone to buy).

‘She’s very conscious of the motive and agenda, what this costume will say and the power she has with the media and her fashion’: Diana in her leopard print swimming costume; Debicki, right - /Netflix

Then there’s the plain turquoise one-piece which is arguably the most iconic of all Diana’s swimwear looks. She wore it aboard the Al-Fayeds’ sitting at the end of the passerelle in a contemplative pose, set against the glimmering Mediterranean sea, which became emblematic of the freedom, but also isolation, of her post-divorce existence.

“We can imbue so much meaning on to it because we know what happened later but there’s this sense of her walking the plank,” Roberts reflects. “It feels very symbolically heavy because we know what happened next.” The Crown’s costume team re-made the swimsuit, with its simple but sensual low scooped back, especially to suit Debicki’s long body.

Princess Diana aboard the Al-Fayeds' yacht: this image 'became emblematic of the freedom, but also isolation, of her post-divorce existence,' writes Holt

While moments like these are frozen in time, Roberts could have fun imagining the outfits that weren’t caught on camera. In scenes that show Diana and Dodi on the same day, “I’ve thrown a top on her, which I purchased on eBay. You never saw her in that,” says Roberts, pulling out a sporty button-through shirt with turquoise stripes and gold rope embroidery by a brand named Rafael. “It’s the second holiday when they’re more flirty. She just throws this on when Dodi asks her if she wants to get an ice cream, then she adds a Canary Islands baseball cap of Dodi’s because of course he’s been everywhere.”

Diana on holiday in 1993 - Getty

These relaxed, effortlessly cool and thrown-together parts of Diana’s wardrobe were opportunities that Roberts relished. “She’s someone that even makes an oversized Adidas T-shirt look fashionable. Even when she’s not trying, it’s great,” she says, explaining that rather than prescribing exactly which outfit Diana would wear for every scene, “we had a wardrobe for Elizabeth to wear as Diana, full of all the bought and vintage pieces we’d gathered, so we could be more fluid. We had all the clothes on the yacht we were on and each morning Elizabeth and I would have a conversation and I’d ask her ‘what do you, as Diana, feel today? Do you feel comfortable? Do you feel flirty?’”

Roberts: 'Even when she’s not trying, it’s great' - Getty

Even accessories would be dictated by the theme Diana was inhabiting that day. “With the boys, she’d just be in sleeper hoops and the sunglasses are more demure,” notes Roberts, while with Dodi, a blingy pair of Versace shades were perfect – “every single item tells a story.”

Roberts has developed a keen eye for the kinds of earrings Diana would have added to her collection. “You inhabit her taste,” she says. ‘I went to one jeweller who had laid out 10 pairs, but only one was right.” In lots of scenes, Diana carries Dior’s Lady Di top-handle bag, but when she’s leaving for London with the boys, “she’s quite practical” with a roomy Tod’s tote making more sense (both are styles that Diana was photographed carrying back in the 1990s).

Roberts says Diana's style when with the boys was 'quite practical' - Netflix

Tod’s loafers were an essential element, too, in Diana’s “ambassador” wardrobe, seen on a trip to Bosnia raising awareness of landmines. “She wanted to be taken seriously there but she’s still chic and wonderfully elegant.” Even in this more sombre mode, the Princess managed to create style ideas that still influence the way we dress, 26 years later.

A blazer, jeans and Superga trainers: Diana's style was elegant yet often accessible - Getty

“She’ll wear a blazer with jeans and a pair of Superga trainers. She’s always remaining accessible to some degree,” Roberts observes. Today you could easily recreate the look with the same Ralph Lauren shirts and Armani jeans or chinos that Diana wore at the time.

Princess Diana wearing Tod’s loafers while in Bosnia, 1997 - Getty

The costume Roberts is most proud of in season six is an accidental co-ord featuring a pair of navy and cream striped Courrèges trousers, bought from vintage seller Chiara Menage, and a navy Guy Laroche top with cream trim, found on eBay (she’s been known to stay up until 3am scrolling for preloved treasures), which Diana wears as she says goodbye to Dodi at the end of their first holiday together .

“They come cascading down the hill from the house. There are some moments where it feels so much like the person, and this was one of them,” Roberts remembers. “It’s my favourite because it does exactly what we want to do with The Crown, which is that we’ve never seen her in that outfit, it’s not a replica, but it feels like an unearthed photo, like it’s a shot the paps never got or in a family album we haven’t seen.”

Roberts says that of all Diana's costumes in season six, the navy-and-cream ensemble is the one of which she's most proud - Netflix

Other highlights include a neat red shift dress, inspired by a Catherine Walker style once worn by Diana to visit a children’s centre, which provides a “clean and clear vehicle into the ostentatious wealth of the Al Fayeds’ world” and a Christian Dior sweatshirt, which Roberts bought either at a market or on Depop (she did a lot of shopping!) and which we see Diana wear at home with her sons. “I call it the Diana algorithm,” Roberts reveals. “I think about what would be advised to her if she was in the world now.”

For the final hours of the Princess’s life in Paris, Roberts kept the costumes close to reality, working with a tailor to make two trouser suits. “We wanted to keep the end scene as true to life as possible because the subject is really sensitive and really tragic, so we didn’t want anything to take away from that. That was a very important decision for us.”

Highlights include a neat red shift dress, inspired by a Catherine Walker style once worn by Diana to visit a children’s centre - Netflix

Was Diana at her most fashionable in these final months of her life?

The proliferation of images of her from this time, which still appear on social media and designer mood boards. would certainly suggest so. “It’s very hard for me to judge fashion because I find it deeply subjective,” Roberts demurs. “I understand why it’s said she’s most fashionable at the end. The designers, the colours and the silhouettes were all more fashionable than what she’d worn before. I get why it’s come back around, but as a costume designer I find it all enjoyable.”

Roberts’s journey with Diana has seen her collaborate with David Emanuel to recreate her historic 1981 wedding gown and step up to the challenge of emulating 1994’s famous “revenge dress”, worn on the night when Charles confessed to infidelity in a televised interview with Jonathan Dimbleby. She likens this trajectory to a butterfly shedding its chrysalis – Diana, after all, literally shed layers from all that early 1980s wedding silk right down to the exposing swimsuits of 1997.

Diana's wedding dress, as worn by Emma Corrin in season four, right - Netflix

There have been some spine-tingling “full-circle” moments along the way, from finding a roll of green silk hidden away in a fabric shop in Whitechapel, which turned out to be from a Japanese mill’s “Princess Diana” collection, to the purchase of a few metres of floral fabric on eBay that became the “caring” dress worn by Debicki in season five (so-called because Diana liked to wear upbeat colours and prints when meeting sick children), which was purchased from the daughter of a woman who had originally bought it to make herself a Diana-like dress.

But despite her success in capturing so many of Diana’s key style moments, as well as imagining the onjges that remain private, Roberts insists she didn’t obsess over every Diana detail out there (and there are plenty), nor did she contact lots of friends or designers in the course of her research.

“You form this bubble,” she says. “Elizabeth and I worked really well together and became good friends, but for our own sanity there came a moment where you had to simply say ‘this is a story I’m telling of a woman’. Full stop. I didn’t watch everything or read everything because I think that could paralyse you with someone as iconic as Diana.”

The revenge dress, worn by Elizabeth Debicki in season five - Netflix

Dressing Diana has given Roberts a strong sense of why the Princess still carries so much appeal, even to a generation of women who weren’t even born when she died. “Diana still stands as a fashion icon because she inhabits so many versions of herself, which feels empowering,” she considers.

“There’s a strength to her, yet she’s still really sexy. The older and more confident you get, the more you strip back and pare back. This generation now doesn’t want to be pigeonholed with being the one who wears pretty dresses or the androgynous one, we want to show all facets of ourselves and she did that so beautifully, which is why it feels so timeless.”

