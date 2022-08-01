The Story Behind Chloe Kelly's Sports Bra Celebration Makes Us Love It Even More

Chloe Kelly of England celebrates with teammates Jill Scott and Lauren Hemp. (Photo: Julian Finney - The FA via Getty Images)

It’s an image that’s made the front of multiple newspapers and we’ll remember for years to come: England’s Chloe Kelly tearing off her shirt to celebrate her history-making goal in the Euro 2022 final.

The 24-year-old scored in the 110th minute to secure the Lionesses win, bringing football home for the first time in a major tournament since the 1966 men’s World Cup.

Watching Kelly tear across the pitch in her sports bra was an iconic moment – but football fans have seen it before.

Her victory lap is understood to have been a nod to her hero, USA player Brandi Chastain, who tore off her shirt and celebrated in a black sports bra after scoring the winning penalty in the 1999 Women’s World Cup final against China.

“I see you,” Chastain, 54, tweeted Kelly last night after the epic celebration. And so did the rest of the world.

Brandi Chastain of the US celebrating her winning penalty shot in the 1999 Women's World Cup final against China 10 July 1999. (Photo: ROBERTO SCHMIDT via Getty Images)

In the nineties, Chastain’s shirtless photo made it on to newspaper front pages both sides of the Atlantic, becoming the defining image of the tournament. She too was celebrating in front of a record crowd for a global women’s sporting event.

That moment has been hailed as the catalyst that made soccer a viable career for women in the states, leading to the establishment of the first professional women’s league.

There’s hope Kelly’s goal will inspire the same momentum in England, with footballers past and present calling for more football academies for young girls and greater funding for the women’s game at professional level.

And as author Lucy Ward pointed out on social media, the empowering image of a woman in a sports bra remains “hugely significant” beyond the game.

“This is a woman’s body – not for sex or show – just for the sheer joy of what she can do and the power and skill she has,” she said.

The 118,000 people who’ve liked the tweet seem to agree.

This image of a woman shirtless in a sports bra - hugely significant. This is a woman’s body - not for sex or show - just for the sheer joy of what she can do and the power and skill she has. Wonderful. #Lionessespic.twitter.com/Bjrpozf6kj — Lucy Ward 🇺🇦 (@lucymirandaward) July 31, 2022

As for Kelly, she’ll no doubt be asked about her choice of celebration in interviews to come – and asked whether the yellow card she received for showboating was worth it (we think yes).

But last night, she was more interested in singing Sweet Caroline than answering interview questions.

“Oh my God, look at them, it is amazing, thank you to every single person that supported us,” she said on the BBC, before swiftly ditching the mic.

“This is unreal… Sweet Caroline!”

This article originally appeared on HuffPost UK and has been updated.

