The story behind the £1m handbag – and other outrageously priced fashion items

Rare is the person who hasn’t dreamed of what they’d do if they had a million pounds. As the rain batters down and the cold nights draw in, there’s comfort to be derived from picturing yourself on an exotic beach, or tending to the wisteria on your mortgage-free home in a bucolic village. Or you could blow it all on a handbag.

Welcome to the crazy new era of the million dollar bag. Quiet luxury, it is not: the item in question is as bright and embellished as a Christmas tree. Called the Millionaire Speedy, it’s the brainchild of the musician and tastemaker Pharrell Williams, the 50 year-old multi-hyphenate entrepreneur who was appointed creative director of Louis Vuitton menswear in February.

Williams was first spotted carrying the bag at Paris Fashion Week during the summer, when it was assumed to be a one-off. But an Instagram post by the American basketball player PJ Tucker on Thursday revealed that it’s available to buy – provided you have the million pounds to buy it. For your money, you will receive a made-to-order bag, available in yellow, blue, red, green and brown, covered in Louis Vuitton’s signature monogram. Vuitton’s popular ‘Speedy’ silhouette is a shape first introduced in the 1930s. Audrey Hepburn was a fan; artists who have been asked to design their own versions of the Speedy include Jeff Koons, Takashi Murakami and Stephen Sprouse.

While the rarest of these bags have been known to fetch five figures at auction, none have ever come close to approaching the one million pound mark, a sum that most would balk at paying for a house. But Vuitton has painstakingly ensured that the Millionaire Speedy is its most luxurious iteration yet. Most Speedys are made of coated canvas: Williams’s is made of crocodile leather, a decision that has invoked the wrath of Peta, and feels anomalous at a time when many luxury goods houses have banned the use of exotic skins. It is also embellished with diamonds, and has hardware made of gold.

The bag is one of many items this season that come with eye-watering price tags. Those who can’t stretch to a Millionaire Speedy could instead elect to blow their budget on a £50,000 Burberry cocktail dress, a £14,000 Valentino skirt, a £11,500 Brunello Cucinelli jacket or a £7000 Bottega Veneta tote. Most fashion lovers would agree that in 2023, the price of luxury goods has risen exponentially, placing all but the most entry level items – T shirts and sunglasses –out of the reach of most.

Which begs the question: who are luxury brands now aiming at? Not the 1 per cent, but the 0.1 per cent, a small yet mighty group of ultra high net worth (UHNW) individuals whom the luxury industry is banking on to drive profits. Luca Solca, an analyst for Bernstein, estimates that for the majority of luxury goods brands, the top 5 per cent of luxury clients make up more than 40 per cent of sales.

“Despite inflation and all the other horrific things going on in the world, there are still a lot of people with a huge amount of wealth that needs to be spent,” says Fflur Roberts, Head of Luxury goods at Euromonitor. “It could be that these consumers are buying luxury as a means of investment, as opposed to putting their money elsewhere. They know that certain brands will always hold their value. Unlike property or a car, a Rolex watch is never going to lose its value. Likewise, a Chanel bag - rather than lose money, you’ll actually make money on it.”

The figures back this up. According to the data company Edited, the average price of a luxury item has risen by 25 per cent since 2019. At the highest end of the market, prices have soared even higher: Chanel’s have doubled in five years, taking the cost of its classic quilt bag to £8000. After effecting only minor increases throughout the pandemic, Hermes raised prices by 10 20 per cent in 2022, citing - as all brands do - the rising costs of transport, raw materials and currency movement.

Rather than denting demand, however, Hermes enjoyed robust sales in 2022, reporting a 23 per cent increase, more than double analysts’ expectations. For those of us with our noses pressed enviously against the glass window of a Hermes store, it’s a stark reminder that the value of something is always what someone is willing to pay for it.

A recent case in point is Phoebe Philo, the feted British designer who last week launched her first eponymous collection after a six year hiatus. Despite fans venting their fury online about Philo’s steep prices, almost everything sold out within hours, including a £1500 sweater, a £3200 necklace and a £6500 leather tote.

“It seems to be the case that the higher the price or the retail value goes, the more aspirational these products become,” notes Roberts. “But obviously, this means the market is becoming increasingly polarized. The middle ground is being squeezed, whereas the luxury end will increase in aspirational value, but also value overall. Prices might be going through the roof, but for as long as the customer is paying them, it will make the label seem even more valuable in terms of brand perception.”

Now that the super-rich are tired of ‘quiet luxury’, they’re keen to flaunt their wealth once more. Younger UHNW individuals are particularly susceptible to the sort of ostentation that the Millionaire Speedy affords. “Gen Z responds strongly to the notion of exclusivity, and items being either limited edition or to buy by invitation only,” says Roberts. Not that older customers are immune. Also doing a roaring trade is luxury etailer Net A Porter’s EIP (Extremely Important Person) loyalty programme, an invitation-only service offering exclusive benefits to ultra high net worth customers who spend more than £10,000 a year. Perks include a dedicated personal shopper and early access to new stock, with customers given 36 hours to buy before anyone else has the chance.

For Nicole*, a 47 year-old former Londoner who moved to Silicon Valley after her software developer husband took up a new post, the etailer’s EIP service offers the thrill of the chase, minus any of the chasing. “I don’t buy much, but what I do buy is the best of the best – rare pieces which I won’t see on every other woman in my circle,” says Nicole, who estimates that she spent $30,000 on the site in 2022. “Social media provides so much exposure – everyone knows about everything - and I don’t want to be that woman who buys the predictable thing that everyone else has.”

Perish the thought. Increasingly priced out of the market as most fashion fans are, for as long as there are enough customers like Nicole who are willing and able to pay these exorbitant prices, they are unlikely to come down again.

