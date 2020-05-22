Adam Sandler and His Wife Have a Truly Unique Marriage

Photo credit: Getty

From Good Housekeeping

Adam Sandler has had a lot going on over the years. From starring on Saturday Night Live to building a comedic movie empire (including his latest film, Uncut Gems), his projects have been endless.



Scroll to continue with content Ad

Yet despite his ridiculously busy schedule, Adam has managed to keep his marriage to his wife, Jackie Sandler, strong and spend time with his two kids, Sadie, 14, and Sunny, 11.

How Adam and Jackie first met

The year was 1999 – four years after Adam and his fellow castmate Chris Farley were fired from Saturday Night Live. Adam had already found great success with his movies Tommy Boy, Happy Gilmore, The Waterboy, and Black Sheep. As his next big film, Big Daddy, was underway, he met Jackie for the first time.

Jackie, meanwhile, was a model and actress looking to catch a break when she was chosen for a minor role in Big Daddy. Jackie was selected to play the waitress who takes Sonny (Adam)'s order of a root beer while he's in the sports bar with Julian (Dylan and Cole Sprouse). By the time the movie was released in June of 1999, the two were dating.

Photo credit: Getty

Since then, Jackie has appeared in many of Adam's films, including 50 First Dates, Just Go With It, Little Nicky, Grown Ups, and Grown Ups 2.

Converting for Adam and tying the knot

Just one year later, Jackie took a serious step in their relationship. She converted to Judaism in 2000 for Adam, who has been very open about his faith over the years.

Not too long after that, the couple got engaged. On June 22, 2003, they tied the knot at Dick Clark's oceanfront Malibu estate. Jennifer Aniston, Rodney Dangerfield, Rob Schneider, and more of his movie co-stars were present. According to Entertainment Weekly, his bulldog, Meatball, was also in attendance and dressed like Adam in a black tux.

Starting a family together

Three years after the couple said "I do," they welcomed their first daughter, Sadie, into the world on May 6, 2006. Two years later on November 2, 2008, Sunny was born. The couple has been raising their two daughters in Los Angeles, California ever since.

Story continues

By the sounds of it, Adam is a very loving dad to Sunny and Sadie. Though they're preteens now, Adam told The Irish Examiner that when they were younger, he would often slip into a costume to read his girls a bedtime story (similar to how his Big Daddy character donned a Scuba Steve outfit for Julian).

"You would be surprised at how good I look in a ball gown," he told the outlet.

In an interview with The Huffington Post in 2014, Adam revealed how having kids has greatly affected his lifestyle.

Photo credit: Getty

"My kids give me the most joy, but there are life adjustments. I don’t go out to meet anyone after 9:30 at night. I eat dinner at six or seven," he revealed. "If someone makes me stay out until 10:30 at night, I’m angry the entire next day because I’m exhausted.”

Still, though, Adam makes it clear that he wouldn't trade any of it for the world — well, except maybe the fact that his oldest daughter is starting to talk about boys.

“You know, I drive around with [Sadie and] her friends and I hear them talking about boys now … it’s amazing, the feelings I had about the same boys five years ago," Adam told Ellen Degeneres. "When they would mention the kid’s name, I’d be like, ‘I love that kid.' Now ... I get very jumpy."

As for balancing work with his marriage, Adam makes it sound like he and Jackie are as solid as can be. Even though a lot of Adam's movies over the years — like 50 First Dates and Blended — have involved some romantic scenes, he told Ellen DeGeneres that Jackie's a-okay with it all — especially considering the love interest is often Drew Barrymore.

“It’s like the best thing that my wife loves Drew so much that she like encourages me. There’s no jealousy at all. She’s just like, 'Get in there!' ... We’re [Adam and Drew] doing a nice romantic scene and I think I’m doing pretty great being as romantic as I can be and then like – Okay, moving on, let’s go, that was great, Drew. Good job. And I’m walking away and I just see my wife like (shaking her head) ... ‘What’s the matter?' [And she says] 'Just please, for the sake of women, get in there and just look a little more alive.'"

Sounds like Jackie has a great sense of humor — just like her man.

You Might Also Like