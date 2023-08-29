How Stormzy and Maya Jama became ‘London’s coolest couple’ (again)

Rapper: Stormzy with girlfriend Maya Jama at the Elle Style Awards (Dave Benett)

Rumours of a reconciliation between London’s former “relationship goals” couple started last Friday, when Maya Jama was seen supporting her ex, Stormzy, at his headline All Points East festival show.

Fans tried not to get their hopes up, though, as this wasn’t the first time the two have been photographed being amicable in the same location since their breakup in 2019. That was until they both started posting seemingly innocuous Instagram stories, which eager social media armchair detectives quickly spotted were from the same Greek hotel.

It all began last Thursday when the This Is What I Mean artist posted a TikTok video of himself enjoying the facilities of the £2,700 a night East Peloponnese resort Amanzoe, which has also welcomed David and Victoria Beckham in the past. But wait — doesn’t the decor look suspiciously similar to the hotel room that Maya was also posting on her social, fans questioned?

“I’m just coming from doing FBI work on Maya’s insta post and stories and Stormzy’s tiktok,” wrote one fan. “It’s the same chair, ceiling and wall ladies and gentlemen.”

Stormzy and Maya Jama recently holidayed together in Greece (ES Composite)

As the internet debated whether this was an attempt at soft launching their reunion, images of the two holding hands as they popped out for some lunch and a romantic boat trip went viral.

A source said: “Stormzy is really open about wanting to settle down and have kids one day and he knows Maya is ‘The One’.” They also revealed that it was Stormzy’s mum who helped the two finally reconcile. “Stormzy is really close to his mum Abigail who has always been Maya’s biggest fan,” the source continued. “Abigail wants the best for her son and motivated him to make amends with Maya.”

Prior to their 2019 split, the couple dated for four years and were beloved by the tabloids and fans alike. Vogue US even went as far as to call them “London’s coolest couple,” while social media appointed them a power couple for the ages. In fact, both of their social media comment sections have long been filled with fans begging for the two of them to reunite. As their prayers are seemingly answered, we go inside their original iconic four-year stint together.

How Stormzy and Maya Jama first earned their power couple status

Maya Jama and Stormzy (Stuart C Wilson / Getty Images)

Maya and Stormzy met when they were 20 and 21 years old respectively at the Red Bull Culture Clash Festival in October 2014. At the time, they were practically unknown — with Stormzy having not yet released a single, and Maya only just starting her first proper presenting gig at MTV.

“You know, if I’m really honest, I knew I fancied him from the start. But I didn’t want anything yet, because you know, you’re trying to do the whole friend situation at first,” Maya confessed in a joint 2019 US Vogue interview. “And then I’d do, like, obvious hints that I fancied him and then take it back because I didn’t know if he definitely liked me. It was a childish phase. Then one day we just kissed and that was that!”

A year after meeting they made their relationship official, and Stormzy released the life-changing freestyle “Shut Up” that turned him into an overnight, household name — with the song eventually peaking at No8 in the UK Singles Chart. As for Maya, she quickly became a broadcast sensation, helming shows for BBC Radio 1, guest appearing on Keith Lemon’s Celebrity Juice, and becoming the face of Aussie Shampoo.

Maya Jama, pictured, with boyfriend Stormzy (Jeff Spicer / Getty Images)

But it wasn’t just their momentous success that made them so adored by the public. Whether it was their relatable Twitter (now rebranded as X) exchanges asking for “2 double cheeseburgers and 9 nuggets with dips thanks love you,” to which Stormzy replied, “Drink?”, or their adorable red carpet appearances, the two larger-than-life personalities seemed perfectly made for one another.

As Stormzy’s rap career continued to take off, he also penned several songs about his girlfriend including Birthday Girl (2016) and the critically acclaimed Big For Your Boots (2017), both of which Maya appeared in the music videos for. That year, Stormzy also told The Mirror that he was ready to propose: “I’m still so young but I want to propose, it’s going to happen and I will do it right. She is so sick, she is the best.”

So when news broke in 2019 that the pair had split, the country was devastated to lose their favourite couple.

What went wrong?

In short, no-one knows for sure. Although there were rumours that Stormzy cheating might have been behind their shock break-up.

A few days after Stormzy attended Maya’s 25th birthday party at an East London bar, the presenter’s representatives confirmed with media outlets that, “Maya has moved out of their home in south-west London. The decision isn’t one she has come to lightly, but ultimately the relationship has come to an end. She wants to focus on her TV and radio career for now.”

However, Stormzy was quick to dispel any cheating rumours.

At the start of 2020, Stormzy told HOT 97: “If there was a box of what a good woman is, she ticks every one, she’s amazing. But I didn’t cheat on her. I actually didn’t cheat. Don’t get it twisted, I’m still definitely an a***hole. 100%, that’s a fact. I’m an a***hole. But I thought now was a good time to say that I didn’t cheat on my ex.”

Stormzy has also made it no secret that he has wanted to rekindle with the Love Island host — a hope he maintained during their four years apart (which even saw Maya become engaged to US basketball player Ben Simmons in 2021). Later in his HOT97 interview, when asked if he still loved his ex Maya, he replied: “Yeah, definitely, with all my heart.”

That same year, he also told radio host Charlamagne Tha God: “I’ve never loved anyone how I’ve loved her… I would love to be the man who she needs, I would love to do all the things that make this work. I want to marry her, I want to have her children.”

Even two years later during a conversation with Louis Theroux on his podcast Interviews, the Vossi Bop rapper was still talking about the breakup, saying it was “probably the biggest catalyst” for his growth as a person. “It was like, OK, you made a mistake and you lose someone you loved, someone you cared for, someone who is special to you,” he said. “That’s probably the biggest loss a man can have, isn’t it? Away from someone passing away, that’s the biggest loss you can have.” He also revealed he “didn’t do what a man should do to fully appreciate love, and care for his woman.”

Although Maya told Vogue in her August 2023 cover story: “None of us really knew the level of importance it held to a certain group of people, us being together,” she continued. “We were both super ambitious. We were both from similar upbringings and we were both just little grafters that have made something good of ourselves. It was lovely when it was lovely, and then you move.” The presenter largely seemed to move on during their four-year separation, even going as far as getting engaged to Simmons in December 2021 after seven months of dating (they split in August 2022 due to their hectic work schedules).

The new power couple

Since splitting in 2019, both Stormzy and Maya have continued to reach new career heights.

Stormzy has since released three best-selling albums — Gang Signs and Prayer in 2017, Heavy is the Head in 2019 and, most recently, This Is What I Mean in 2022 — that have earned him 30 awards including two BRIT Awards, one Ivor Novello Award, and six MOBO Awards. In 2018, he also launched #Merky Books in partnership with Penguin Random House to nurture young writing talent from under-represented backgrounds, as well as his Cambridge University scholarship funds (both of which are still running today).

Maya Jama and Stormzy (Dave Benett)

As for Maya, she has launched her own skincare line called MIJ, collaborated on collections with Pretty Little Thing and JD Sports, as well as becoming the host of popular BBC Three show Glow Up: Britain’s Next Make Up Star and, perhaps most famously, become the nation’s sweetheart after landing the elusive Love Island host role late last year.

With Stormzy and Maya having a net worth of £21.5 million and £1.5 million respectively, it’s only set to grow as their star power glows exponentially together. Because, if they were couple goals before, then we need to collectively come up with a new term to encapsulate their mega reunion.

“Stormzy and Maya Jama have a combined following of six million. They will become more lucrative when sharing their followers, being in the public eye together, and combining their influence across channels such as Instagram, publications, and paid media to become powerful units,” says Amy Sturgis, founder of PR consulting firm ASC Global.

“Individually, Stormzy and Maya Jama are successful in their own right, and boast huge and loyal followings. However, their worth together will increase dramatically. Brands now lock in paid partnerships with couples because it increases the reach. Good examples of this: Google tapped John Legend & Chrissy Teigen, Tiffany & Co tapped Beyoncé and Jay Z, and Aimé Leon Dore had Sarah Lysander and Bashir Arab Sanchez.”

Still, for now, it appears many are just happy to see their favourite couple back together. And, if their Greek holiday snaps are anything to go by, so are they.