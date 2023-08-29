Stormzy and Maya Jama spotted hand in hand as they confirm romance

Maya Jama and Stormzy were the UK's IT couple before they split up in 2019 after four years together, causing heartbreak to fans everywhere (us included!), with people rooting for them to get back together ever since.

Well, we're in luck as in recent months, the Love Island host and rapper have attended the same events and fans even think that they might have be on the same holiday. So, are Stormzy and Maya Jama back together? Here's what we know.

Are Maya Jama and Stormzy back together?

Maya and Stormzy appear to have confirmed they are dating again after they were spotted holding hands while on holiday in Greece. The world is healing!



This is their first public appearance together since rumours of a reconciliation began, and the couple looked super happy as they walked around the Greek island of Hydra.

This comes after the couple were spotted together in London at his All Points East performance where she supported him in the crowd and backstage, and they shared a hug.

Both stars also shared posts on social media that made fans think that they were on holiday together. Stormzy posted a TikTok where he flew off to an unknown location, with fans immediately pointing out similarities with Maya's holiday snaps.

David M. Benett - Getty Images

When did Stormzy and Maya Jama start dating?

The couple first began dating in 2015, though they didn't go public with their relationship until the following year. Their relationship was filled with red carpet appearances, cute moments shared on social media and she even starred in his music videos for 'Birthday Girl' and 'Big For Your Boots'.

They split up in 2019, with rumours swirling that he had cheated on her, which Stormzy denied. Maya then went on to date and get engaged to basketball player Ben Simmons (that's Kendall Jenner's ex, BTW!) before they broke up.

Karwai Tang - Getty Images

You Might Also Like