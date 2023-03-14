Stormzy and Dua Lipa among names to appear at Hay Festival

Stormzy is among the musicians, comedians and bestselling writers that will be at the festival

Music superstars Stormzy and Dua Lipa are among the big names set to appear at the Hay Festival this year.

The cultural event attracts around 300,000 people to Hay-on-Wye, Powys to celebrate literature each year.

The 36th edition is to host a programme that will offer "11 days of different" from 25 May, organisers said.

The festival's CEO Julie Finch said this year will be an "international symbol of hope for a better future".

This year's event takes place between 25 May and 4 June

Stormzy said books and literature "sparked a life-long journey with words and writing" which has led him to topping the charts.

"I'm really excited to pass on this passion at Hay Festival, celebrate our incredible #MerkyBooks writers, and inspire the next generation of storytellers," he said.

He will be celebrating five years of his books imprint in a special event, while Dua Lipa will present a live recording of her Service95 podcast, At Your Service, with Booker Prize-winner Douglas Stuart.

Other musicians scheduled to appear at the festival include The Proclaimers and Judi Jackson.

Actor Helena Bonham Carter, who recently starred in The Crown, is also due to attend, along with political leaders Sadiq Khan and Sir Patrick Vallance.

The festival, which is said to hold more than 500 in-person events, will also celebrate the soon-to-be winners of the Dylan Thomas Prize and International Booker Prize.