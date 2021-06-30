Stormzy turns up at fan’s house party to celebrate England defeating Germany at Wembley

(PA)

Stormzy celebrated England’s win at the Euros by attending an afterparty at a fan’s home.

Tuesday (29 June) night’s tense final-16 match saw Gareth Southgate’s team go from a 0-0 draw at half time to defeating Germany 2-0, following goals from Raheem Sterling and Harry Kane at Wembley Stadium.

Among the fans flooding to watch the game at Boxpark in Croydon was Stormzy, who was shown on social media celebrating Sterling’s goal while wearing a Jack Grealish shirt.

During the match, the “Blinded By Your Grace” rapper reportedly pledged to attend an afterparty with a fan if England won.

Stormzy then went through with his promise, with footage later emerging on social media as he turned up at a fan’s home and drank a beer with them.

He was also filmed singing along with the “It’s Coming Home” chant from “Three Lions”, which has become synonymous with the England team’s international tournament battles.

England now progress to the quarter finals of Euro 2020.

Tuesday’s match marks their first time knocking Germany out of a tournament since winning the World Cup in 1966.

Stormzy pulling up to one random guys house for an after party after promising he would if England secured a win 👏🍻 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 pic.twitter.com/SKkvrN2WNj — Link Up TV (@linkuptv) June 29, 2021

England will next face Ukraine on Saturday (3 July).

