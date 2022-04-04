With stormy weather upon us, here’s how to keep food stored safely during a power outage

Many in the area have experienced power outages since Monday morning, but there may be more to come. With a wind advisory for Western Washington in place until 8 p.m., residents may want to think about how to keep their food safe during an extended power outage.

If you haven’t had a power outage or want to know what to do during and after, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends various ways to keep your food safe.

Before an outage, the CDC says to keep appliance thermometers in your refrigerator and freezer. The refrigerator temperature should be at 40 degrees or below, and the freezer should be at 0 degrees or below.

To prepare for an emergency, freeze containers of water and gel packs to help keep food cold. With these handy, you can remove your food from the refrigerator but still keep it cold. If the power is out for a long time, buy dry ice or block ice, which you can pick up from a local store, to keep food cold in the refrigerator.

During an outage, be sure to keep your refrigerator and freezer doors closed. If the doors stay closed, food in the refrigerator can stay good for up to four hours. Food in a full freezer can stay good for up to 48 hours. For a half-full freezer, food can stay good for up to 24 hours.

According to the CDC, if the power has been out for four hours, and you have a cooler and ice, put refrigerated perishable foods in the cooler. Add ice or frozen gel packs to keep them at 40 degrees or below.

After an outage, do not taste test food, and if you are doubtful if it is safe, throw it away. Throw out perishable foods (fish, vegetables, milk, meat, eggs, and leftovers) after four hours without power (or dry ice). Also, throw out any foods with an unusual color, smell, or texture. Testing temperatures of foods is also an option. Throw out any food that is above 40 degrees.

FoodSafety.gov, a website managed by the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, offers a detailed list of when to save food and throw it out. Check that out here.