Rainy Monday morning commute on tap for southern Ontario

Digital Writers
·2 min read
Southern Ontario is looking forward to a stretch of rainy weather to put a dent in the region’s growing rainfall deficit. Plenty of rain will wash over southern portions of the province, including the Greater Toronto Area (GTA), in time for the morning commute on Monday. A sticky spell of heat and humidity will also build in as we head into the week. More on the storm risk and muggy weather ahead, below.

Monday: Steady rain, rumbles of thunder for the morning commute

A low-pressure system pushing into southern Ontario from the south will spawn a solid batch of rain across the region early Monday morning.

GTARain
Rain will spread over the northern shores of Lake Erie before sunrise, pushing into the Niagara region and the GTA in time for the Monday morning commute.

It’ll be a steady, much-needed rain for an area that hasn’t seen much in the way of rainfall in recent weeks. Watch out for slick roads as you start the day, and don’t be surprised if there’s a rumble of thunder mixed in.

The slow-moving nature of the disturbance, combined with ample atmospheric moisture, could lead to a chance for localized flooding in some areas.

Rain should taper off by the late morning in the GTA, pushing into eastern Ontario and the National Capital Region by lunchtime.

SONRain
A separate boundary sitting over portions of northern Ontario and central Quebec will lead to a risk for severe thunderstorms across the region. Any storms that pop up around Kenora and Timmins could produce strong wind gusts and large hail.

The clouds and rain will help keep temperatures on the cooler side again for the day on Monday, with most areas only climbing into the mid- to upper-20s by the peak of the afternoon.

The week ahead: Heat and humidity build across southern Ontario

Heat and humidity will make a triumphant return to southern Ontario by Tuesday. Temperatures will breach the 30-degree mark for much of the GTA, with high humidity making things feel more like the upper 30s.

As we head into Tuesday, a cold front looks to sink into the southern half of the province. The front will trigger the threat for more rain and thunderstorms, especially across areas that could use the additional precipitation. Forecasters are watching the potential that some of the storms could approach severe limits.

Tuesday Humidex
Tuesday Humidex

The muggy warmth will stick around for Wednesday, as well, with high humidity sending humidex values into the upper 30s again during the afternoon hours.

We can expect warm temperatures to stick around through the rest of the week into the weekend. Daily highs will creep into the upper 20s, which is above Toronto’s seasonal high temperature of about 25°C for the third week of July.

Thumbnail courtesy of Kelly, taken in Stoney Creek, Ont.

Stay tuned to The Weather Network for the latest on conditions across Ontario.

