Storms, tornadoes cause damage in several Kentucky counties with winds over 100 MPH

The National Weather Service has confirmed tornado damage in multiple Kentucky counties after more severe storms passed through the state Saturday.

Hopkinsville in Christian County suffered damage after an EF-2 tornado with 115-mile-per-hour winds hit the area, according to the National Weather Service in Paducah. The tornado was about 125 yards wide. Taylor County suffered EF-1 damage with winds reaching maximum speeds between 105 and 110 miles per hour.

There was EF-1 damage in Madison and Barren counties, according to the National Weather Service. There were wind speeds estimated at 90 miles per hour in Madison County and 95 miles per hour in Barren County.

There was tornado damage on the South side of Bowling Green in Warren County with maximum wind speeds of 85 miles per hour and straight-line wind damage of 75 miles per hour, according to the National Weather Service in Louisville. The Bowling Green tornado was categorized as an EF-0 tornado, according to preliminary surveys.

Storm damage was still being surveyed Sunday in multiple counties, including Christian, Madison, Taylor, Marion, Warren, Barren and Hart counties. Logan County was set to be surveyed Monday, according to the National Weather Service.

The National Weather Service is conducting tornado damage surveys in several Kentucky counties after severe storms came through the state on Saturday, Jan. 1, 2022

Western Kentucky just suffered the deadliest tornado event in the state’s history a few weeks prior to Saturday’s storms. The danger of Saturday’s weather prompted Gov. Andy Beshear to declare a state of emergency.

“It is devastating that we are once again experiencing severe weather just weeks after the deadly tornadoes hit Western Kentucky. Sadly, some counties have been affected by both of these events,” Beshear said in a news release.

Photos from the National Weather Service in Paducah showed one structure destroyed in Hopkinsville. Another showed heavy damage to walls and the roof of another building.

The storms damaged homes and barns in Madison County and caused flooding in Casey County businesses, according to WKYT, the Herald-Leader’s reporting partner.

“It was crazy coming through here. The trees were down, everyone was out here. I had never seen anything like this,” Olivia Goode, whose home was damaged in the storm, told WKYT.

Winter weather incoming after storms

Winter weather advisories have been issued for several Kentucky counties immediately following the tornadoes and flooding. Clinton, Cumberland, Monroe and Russell counties were under an advisory from 7 p.m. Sunday until 7 a.m. Central Time Monday.

“Up to 1 inch of snow is possible, which could lead to some hazardous travel conditions Monday morning,” the National Weather Service said.

Part of Graves County, and all of Calloway, Trigg, Christian and Todd counties were also under a winter weather advisory through 9 p.m. Sunday evening, according to the National Weather Service.

Several Eastern Kentucky counties were also under a winter weather advisory Sunday night into Monday morning, with snowfall accumulations between 1 and 3 inches possible for much of the region, according to the National Weather Service.

The National Weather Service in Jackson advised local drivers to “use caution” while driving Monday.

There was concern that colder temperatures “could complicate response efforts” in areas affected by Saturday’s storms, according to a news release from Beshear’s office.

The National Weather Service in Jackson has warned of snowfall in Eastern Kentucky on Sunday, Jan. 2, 2022.

