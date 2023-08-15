Storms roll through Triangle, leaving fallen trees, tens of thousands without power

Major storms descended on the Triangle after a record-high hot day with temperatures nearing 100 degrees, leaving downed limbs, power outages and a major accident on Interstate 40.

I-40 westbound is closed in Durham near mile 274 due to a major motor vehicle crash during rush hour.

Two separate collision incidents just before 5 p.m. on I-40 near Streets at Southpoint Mall have closed off the interstate until 7 p.m. with high impact to traffic, according to the Department of Transportation.

Durham police said 32 cars are involved.

Drivers are advised to follow the directions of personnel at the scene. The News & Observer has requested more information on the crashes from the State Highway Patrol.

The National Weather Service previously issued a severe thunderstorm warning for parts of the Triangle to last until 5 p.m. They warned of wind speeds of up to 80 miles per hour and possible quarter-sized hail.

A traffic camera image from 5:10 p.m. on August 15, 2023, shows the crash on I-40 at NC 751.

Power outages in Durham

Approximately 61,000 Duke Energy customers were without power in Durham County as of 5:40 p.m., according to a Duke Energy outage map. About 5,000 customers are without power in Wake County.

If you live in the Duke Energy coverage area, you can call Duke Energy Progressive to report an outage here: (800) 769-3766 (800-POWERON), or (800) 419-6356. You can also text the word OUT to 57801.

In Wake County, customers can call the Wake Electric Membership Corporation at: 919-863-6499.

An outage map updated in real-time from electric cooperatives in North Carolina can be accessed at this link.

Durham road closings

The following roads in Durham have closed due to downed trees and fallen power lines, according to the Durham Police Department:

▪ Anderson Street and Cranford Road

▪ Norwood Avenue and Myers Street

▪ Morehead Avenue and Shoppers Street

▪ Hope Valley Road and West Cornwallis Road

▪ Hope Valley Road and University Drive

▪ North Driver Street and Liberty Street

▪ 1100 block of North Miami Boulevard

▪ N. Roxboro/Chateau Rd.

▪ 1900 block Camden Ave.

▪ 800 block W Club Blvd.

▪ 2500 N. Duke St.