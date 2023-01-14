As storms postpone or cancel arts events across Los Angeles, organizations remain resilient

Steven Vargas
·5 min read

The entrance to the Goldsmith Theater at the Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts is typically filled with patrons grabbing show programs on their way to their seats. But on Tuesday, following almost a week of torrential rain in Southern California, the front lobby was drenched and filled with restoration crew members. The orchestra section was soaked and towels were tucked under door frames as staff navigated the venue with caution to avoid a slip and fall. Meanwhile, the production of “Wuthering Heights” persisted with a tech rehearsal on stage.

Two days later, the Wallis announced that Emma Rice’s adaptation of the Emily Brontë classic was canceled. The show was initially scheduled to open Wednesday and run until Jan. 22. It was first postponed by a day then halted altogether.

“We feel out of an abundance of caution that it is really just best for the safety of our patrons,” said Michelle Wiesel, the Wallis’ general manager.

The Wallis isn’t the only arts center in the area to be affected by what the National Weather Service called the “most impressive” storm since 2005. Clockshop and the Huntington have had to alter their programming to prioritize the safety of patrons. While unfortunate, those behind the establishments see the unexpected changes as a show of resilience as they move forward.

Wiesel said the Wallis was fortunate to have a mitigation and restoration company at the venue within hours of learning about flooding in the building.

The almost two-week production brought talent from the United Kingdom to Los Angeles. Wiesel said the team was understanding and supportive of the cancellation for the sake of safety. As for possibly rescheduling the show, “things are in discussion,” she said.

Although the rain canceled “Wuthering Heights,” for other entities, it merely postponed plans. Clockshop, a multidisciplinary arts organization in Los Angeles, planned to present the installation of Sarah Rosalena’s public artwork “For Submersion.” Ironically, the piece is meant to reimagine the earth beneath L.A. State Historic Park and the history of the Los Angeles River floodplain. The kicker: It required rain.

“We were wishing for the rain, but it came too much too soon,” Clockshop executive director Sue Bell Yank said.

Clockshop planned the opening reception to be Sunday, but the amount of rain on the site made it impossible for them to install the public piece.

“The piece itself actually had been meant to interact with the rainwater, that is the vision of the artist,” Yank said. “But, of course, we needed dry weather in order to do the initial installation.”

Now Clockshop is postponing the opening reception until Feb. 12 to allow time for the basin to drain. In the meantime, those at Clockshop are able to see the humor in the rain postponing an installation about flooding.

Yank said unexpected events like this tend to happen while working in public art.

“Most arts organizations are fairly small and scrappy and plan really well in advance for these things,” she said. “It can be incredibly disruptive and difficult when those plans have to be changed.”

The organization LA Más had planned to take a camping trip that was supposed to end with a visit to Rosalena’s installation. Now, the camping trip and the opening have been interrupted.

Outdoor events and institutions, especially, had to take precautions with the storm. Huntington Library, Art Museum and Botanical Gardens closed its gardens on Wednesday due to the excessive rain.

“While we love having rain for our many acres of gardens, it's more challenging when it comes bunched up in short periods,” said Randy Shulman, the Huntington’s vice president for advancement and external relations.

While the gardens are closed, Huntington’s exhibitions are still open to the public.

“The Huntington is always concerned about the safety of the visitors that walk the grounds and its own staff,” he said. “The first priority is to make sure that that we evaluate as much as we can.”

After evaluating the impact of the storm, the Huntington found that it lost five to seven trees. According to Shulman, the number is relatively low compared with the loss of hundreds of trees in 2011 following a major windstorm.

Luis De Jesus Los Angeles, which planned to hold an opening reception for Mimi Smith and Hugo Crosthwaite's solo exhibitions, also decided to reschedule the Saturday event for the safety of employees and patrons.

Luis De Jesus, partner and director of the gallery, said he reached out to people who were expected to partake in the opening before making the decision to postpone, and they all agreed it would be best to reschedule for Jan. 21.

“We are expecting quite a few people from out of town to come join us for the opening, so because of the impending storm that's supposed to move in later [on Friday] and through the weekend, we felt it makes sense to postpone it,” he said.

De Jesus noted a few leaks in the space, but no major damages. While there may not be an opening, the gallery will still have the new exhibitions on display, as scheduled, for those who are open to braving the weather.

“I feel really good about this decision that we've made to postpone the opening and I feel that hopefully, we'll have an even better turnout,” he said.

While the cancellations and postponements of arts happenings across Los Angeles were not part of the plan for organizations and institutions, many note that the pandemic made these decisions a bit smoother because community well-being was already at the forefront.

“We all learned from the pandemic the incredible resilience of the public,” Shulman said. “We find people to be much more patient and understanding of certain situations than ever before.”

This story originally appeared in Los Angeles Times.

Latest Stories

  • Raptors' Fred VanVleet confident as ever with contract situation up in the air

    Fred VanVleet is betting on himself once again, with rumours about his impending contract impasse picking up as the NBA trade deadline rapidly approaches.

  • Leonard, Clippers hold off Doncic, Mavs to snap 6-game skid

    LOS ANGELES (AP) — Kawhi Leonard scored a season-high 33 points, Norman Powell added 27 and the Los Angeles Clippers snapped a six-game losing streak Tuesday night with a 113-101 victory over the Dallas Mavericks despite 43 points from Luka Doncic. It's the fourth time in the past five games Leonard has scored at least 24 points. He got off to a quick start with 11 in the first quarter as the Clippers led throughout. Doncic, who sat out Sunday against Oklahoma City due to left ankle soreness, mi

  • Miami-Dade wins right to strip FTX name off Heat arena

    MIAMI (AP) — The naming rights deal between FTX and Miami-Dade County was terminated Wednesday by a federal bankruptcy court, a move that allows the collapsed cryptocurrency exchange's brand to be stripped from the arena where the NBA’s Miami Heat play. The order means that before long — and probably starting very soon — all FTX signage and advertising at the arena will be removed. There was no immediate word from the Heat or the county on when the process will begin. That will be a massive unde

  • QB Derek Carr says he embraces challenge of new city, team

    LAS VEGAS (AP) — Quarterback Derek Carr said Thursday in first public comments since being benched by Las Vegas Raiders coach Josh McDaniels with two weeks left in the season that he is ready for the challenge of playing in a new city. “I once said that if I'm not a Raider I would rather be at home and I meant that, but I never envisioned it ending this way,” Carr posted on Twitter. “That fire burning inside of me to win a championship still rages. A fire no man can extinguish; only God. So I lo

  • Mercer scores twice, Devils top Hurricanes in Metro matchup

    RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Dawson Mercer scored twice and the New Jersey Devils beat the Carolina Hurricanes 5-3 on Tuesday night despite allowing two short-handed goals. Mercer gave the Devils their first lead at 8:53 of the third period on his 10th goal of the season. It was the first multi-goal performance of his 123-game NHL career. The Devils began a five-game trip by winning for the third time in four tries. They moved within two points of the first-place Hurricanes in the Metropolitan Division.

  • Tampa Bay Lightning, PWHPA to co-host women's games

    TAMPA, Fla. — The Professional Women's Hockey Players' Association and the NHL's Tampa Bay Lightning will co-host a four-game Dream Gap Tour event in February. Four teams will participate in the Feb. 25-26 event at Advent Health Center Ice in Wesley Chapel, Fla. The PWHPA, which includes women's hockey stars Marie-Philip Poulin, Sarah Nurse, Hilary Knight and Kendall Coyne Schofield, was formed after the collapse of the Canadian Women's Hockey League (CWHL) in 2019. The 100-member PWHPA plays Se

  • Kuzma hits late 3-pointer to lift Wizards past Bulls, 100-97

    WASHINGTON (AP) — Kyle Kuzma broke a tie with a 3-pointer with 5.7 seconds left and the Washington Wizards beat the Chicago Bulls 100-97 on Wednesday night. Following a timeout, Kuzma drove to his right and hit a leaning shot as he floated toward the Wizards’ bench. Zach LaVine missed a 16-footer for Chicago with 2.3 seconds left, with Deni Avdija grabbing the last of his career-high 20 rebounds for Washington. Earlier, LaVine beat the shot clock to tie it at 97. Kuzma finished with 21 points. B

  • Bey, Bogdanovic lead shorthanded Pistons past Timberwolves

    DETROIT (AP) — Saddiq Bey scored 31 points and the Detroit Pistons rallied to beat the Minnesota Timberwolves 135-118 on Wednesday night. Bojan Bogdanovic added 27 points for the shorthanded Pistons, who were down 10-0 in the first three minutes. Four other players had at least 13 points. Anthony Edwards scored 20 for Minnesota, which had won four straight since a 116-104 loss to Detroit on New Year's Eve. D'Angelo Russell added 19 and Rudy Gobert had 16 points and 14 rebounds. The Pistons were

  • Brandon Belt explains why he chose Blue Jays over other teams

    New Blue Jays first baseman Brandon Belt met with the media on Wednesday and explained what went into his decision to pick Toronto in free agency. He also discussed how he's feeling after his surgery, what he expects his role will be in 2023, what type of leader he is, and much more.

  • Bills safety Damar Hamlin released from the hospital

    ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — Bills safety Damar Hamlin was released from a Buffalo hospital on Wednesday, more than a week after he went into cardiac arrest and had to be resuscitated during a game at Cincinnati, after his doctors said they completed a series of tests. A news release from the Bills quoted Dr. Jamie Nadler as saying: “We have completed a series of tests and evaluation and in consultation with the team physicians, we are confident that Damar can be safely discharged.” Nadler said Ham

  • Bieber, Guards reach $10.01 million contract for '23 season

    CLEVELAND (AP) — The Cleveland Guardians reached agreement Friday on contracts with all seven of their arbitration eligible players, including starter Shane Bieber, who agreed to a $10.01 million deal for next season. Bieber made $6 million last season while going 13-8 and leading Cleveland's strong pitching staff in innings (200) and strikeouts (198). The 27-year-old has expressed interest in signing a long-term deal with the AL Central champions, but to this point the sides haven't been able t

  • Canadiens honour P.K. Subban, then ride Cole Caufield to win over Predators

    Cole Caufield scored twice and Samuel Montembeault made 39 saves to lead the Montreal Canadiens to a 4-3 win over the Nashville Predators on P.K. Subban tribute night.

  • Kings use power play to get past Oilers 6-3

    LOS ANGELES (AP) — Kevin Fiala had two power-play goals and two assists, Adrian Kempe also scored two power-play goals and the Los Angeles Kings beat the Edmonton Oilers 6-3 on Monday night. Alex Iafallo and Viktor Arvidsson also scored as Los Angeles improved to 9-2-1 since Dec. 15. Pheonix Copley had 28 saves as he improved to 11-2-0 in 13 starts — all since Dec. 6. The Kings converted on four of their first six power-play chances and improved to 2-0-0 against the Oilers this season. It was th

  • Matheson says support growing for proposed Canadian women's soccer league

    Diana Matheson's to-do list keeps growing. But so does support for her planned Canadian women's professional soccer league. Matheson and business partner Thomas Gilbert, the co-founders of Project 8 which is behind the league, already have helping hands. "It started as just Tom and I, obviously very much in startup mode," Matheson said in an interview. "But I think one of the real strengths of this project is it's not very hard to get people excited about it. We've found just so many people want

  • Long Road to Nationals: Provincial curling playdowns kick off this week

    The long road to the Canadian curling championships begins in earnest this week with the kickoff of the provincial playdowns, a process that will eventually fill the fields for the national showcases later this winter. For defending champions Kerri Einarson and Brad Gushue, they only have to circle dates on the calendar. Einarson has an automatic berth as the Canada entry at the Feb. 17-26 Scotties Tournament of Hearts and Gushue will wear the Maple Leaf at the March 3-12 Tim Hortons Brier. Othe

  • Christian Koloko on how many times he gets called for fouls

    Raptors rookie Christian Koloko discusses his recent play, the importance of helping alleviate the heavy starters minutes and avoiding fouling.

  • Hockey Night in Canada: Live streams on desktop & app

    Want to watch a free live stream of Hockey Night in Canada games? CBC will live stream Hockey Night in Canada on all digital platforms, meaning more Canadians will be able to access the games. This week, the Toronto Maple Leafs face the Boston Bruins at 7 p.m. ET, followed by the Edmonton Oilers vs. Vegas Golden Knights at 10 p.m. ET. Here's your guide on how to watch. The CBC Sports app will continue to provide free live streams of Hockey Night in Canada games, which you can download at the lin

  • Maple Leafs defenceman T.J. Brodie back on injured reserve

    TORONTO — T.J. Brodie is back on the sidelines. The Toronto Maple Leafs have placed the veteran defenceman on injured reserve after he sat out Sunday's 6-2 victory over the Philadelphia Flyers with an undisclosed ailment. Brodie missed 12 games earlier this season with an oblique injury. The 32-year-old has two goals and eight points in 28 appearances in 2022-23 for a blue-line corps that has dealt with a number of absences, with Brodie, Morgan Rielly and Jake Muzzin having already missed signif

  • Celtics top Bulls 107-99, improve NBA's best record to 29-12

    BOSTON (AP) — Jayson Tatum scored 32 points, Jaylen Brown added 19 as the Boston Celtics beat the Chicago Bulls 107-99 Monday night and reached the midway point of their season with the NBA's best record. Grant Williams added 20 points and Al Horford had seven rebounds and eight points, including a clutch 3-pointer with 24 seconds to play that helped seal the win for the defending Eastern Conference champions, who are 29-12 after the first 41 games. Malcolm Brogdon scored 20 points for Boston, w

  • McDavid has 2 goals, assist as Oilers beat Sharks 7-1

    SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — Connor McDavid had two goals and an assist, and the Edmonton Oilers beat the San Jose Sharks 7-1 on Friday night. Leon Draisaitl and Ryan Nugent-Hopkins each had a goal and two assists, and Klim Kostin, Jesse Puljujarvi, and Ryan McLeod also scored for the Oilers. Jack Campbell made 25 saves in Edmonton's second-straight win. “We certainly need to keep building on our game,” McDavid said. "Two good ones in a row, obviously, (and) we keep talking about consistency, so that