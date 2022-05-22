Storms, minor flooding and cold front expect for North Texas during first half of the week

Cooler temperatures Sunday may lead into a wet and stormy first half of the week for North Texas, according to the National Weather Service.

Temperatures were in the 50s and 60s Sunday morning, with a high near 71 degrees for Sunday afternoon.

Gusty winds and cloudy skies are expected Sunday, with wind speeds weakening as the day goes on.

Welcome to Spring?? Temps are in the 50s and 60s this morning and only expected to climb into the 60s and 70s this afternoon.



Expect gusty winds and cloudy skies today with the wind speeds weakening this afternoon. Some showers are possible across the southeast. #txwx pic.twitter.com/fGAmd8e3Ny — NWS Fort Worth (@NWSFortWorth) May 22, 2022

An active pattern with unsettled weather is expected to move into the area Monday and bring rain chances, according to the NWS.

Strong to severe storms and locally heavy rain leading to minor flooding will be possible Monday through Wednesday. Fort Worth is expected to see 3 to 4 inches of rain.

A cold front is also expected to arrive in the region on Wednesday, bringing a low of 57 degrees.

Despite most of North Texas missing out on the rain yesterday, there will be several more chances for you to get in on the action.



Isolated severe storms or instances of flooding are possible Mon-Wed of next week. Remain weather aware and check back for forecast updates. #txwx pic.twitter.com/gc616V4JUB — NWS Fort Worth (@NWSFortWorth) May 22, 2022

The National Weather Service said forecast confidence is low as of Sunday morning, with the exact timing and extent of the severe weather and flood threat remaining uncertain.

The National Weather Service’s website has the most recent forecast updates.