Storms forecast to bring threat of damaging winds, large hail in parts of North Texas

North Texans should make sure the trash cans and outdoor furniture are secure as a threat of severe weather arrives Wednesday evening, but it will end by Thursday morning.

Showers and thunderstorms are in the forecast ahead of a cold front that arrives Wednesday evening in North Texas.

Damaging winds and large hail will be the primary threats with the storms, which should start arriving after 6 p.m. Wednesday, according to a forecast from the National Weather Service in Fort Worth.

Wind gusts could be as high as 70 mph in some North Texas neighborhoods, according to the NWS in Fort Worth.

There is a low threat for tornadoes in the area.

“The main threat for severe weather will be near the Red River area,” said meteorologist Jason Godwin at the NWS in Fort Worth on Wednesday. “But you can’t rule out the areas near I-20 for severe weather.”

Tarrant County resident should see about a half inch of rain or less from the fast-moving storms.

Showers and thunderstorms should be in the area from 6 p.m. to just after 11 p.m. Wednesday.

There’s a 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day on Wednesday, and it increases to 50 percent Wednesday night in Tarrant County.

The high on Wednesday should climb to 75.

The cold front will bring cooler temperatures to North Texas. The daytime high on Veterans Day will be 68, and the high temperatures will stay in the 60s for the rest of the week.

Morning temperatures will be brisk, staying in the 40s.

It will be chilly Saturday morning as temperatures will be in the upper 30s.

3-Day Storm Outlook

This map shows the 3-day weather outlook for storms by the National Weather Service's Storm Prediction Center. Sources: National Weather Service, Esri.

Open