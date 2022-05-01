Storms could hit North Texas late Sunday night; rain chances continue throughout week

A warm front is expected to bring thunderstorms to North Texas late Sunday, and multiple chances of rain are possible throughout the week.

On Sunday afternoon, the warm front is expected to bring a low chance for thunderstorms to the southwest region of the Metroplex. If storms develop in the area, they would likely be severe with a large hail threat, according to the National Weather Service in Fort Worth.

Thunderstorms are expected to develop across West Texas on Sunday afternoon and approach North Texas late Sunday night. Areas northwest of the Metroplex have the greatest threat for severe weather, with the possibility of locally heavy rainfall.

A few storms possible this afternoon across Central Texas and western areas of North Texas, but the primary round of scattered storms will be this evening and overnight. Best chances over the western areas, but not every gets rain. Some storms could be severe. #dfwwx #ctxwx pic.twitter.com/N2szkimAk7 — NWS Fort Worth (@NWSFortWorth) May 1, 2022

Multiple chances for rain and storms will continue throughout the week, according to the National Weather Service.

Strong to severe storms may be possible in North Texas late Wednesday into Thursday with hail and damaging winds. Rain chances end Thursday.

Strong to severe storms may be possible in North Texas late Wednesday into Thursday with hail and damaging winds.

Rain chances end Thursday.