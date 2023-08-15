Storms in Charlotte delay hundreds of CLT flights. Check your airline.

Severe storms delayed hundreds of flights at Charlotte Douglas International Airport Tuesday afternoon.

At 5:30 p.m., at least 371 flights were delayed, including at least 186 departing and 185 incoming on American Airlines, according to FlightAware.com, which tracks real-time flights at the nation’s airports.

At 4:10 p.m., the National Weather Service warned of 60 mph winds and quarter-sized hail at the airport until 4:45 p.m.

Duke Energy reported 2,505 customers without power in Mecklenburg County at 5:30 p.m. and about 3,000 in the Charlotte area.,

Officials urged CLT passengers to check with their airline on delays Tuesday evening.