Storms batter California; tornadoes slam Oklahoma, Kansas; heavy snow possible in Northeast: Live updates

Jordan Mendoza and John Bacon, USA TODAY
Heavy rain and snow blanketed much of California and parts of the West on Monday while powerful storms driving hail and possible tornadoes slammed Oklahoma, Kansas and Texas as belligerent weather continued to sweep the nation.

A winter storm watch was going into effect Monday afternoon throughout the Northeast. And in Michigan, 131,000 homes and businesses remained in the dark after five days of high winds, snow and ice that wreaked havoc on power lines.

Nine confirmed or suspected tornadoes swept through Kansas and Oklahoma late Sunday and early Monday, the National Weather Service reported. Texas was also blasted by storms that packed heavy winds and hail in some areas – a wind gust of 114 mph was reported in Memphis, Texas, 130 miles northeast of Lubbko. More than a dozen injuries were reported in the region.

Here's what to know about the national weather Monday:

A person clears snow from their windshield in Los Angeles County, in the Sierra Pelona Mountains, on February 25, 2023 in Green Valley, California.

Downed power lines in Norman, home of the University of Oklahoma

Severe damage was reported in Norman, home to the University of Oklahoma, as destructive winds and tornadoes swept through the area on Sunday night.

"Tornado WARNING in effect for OU-NORMAN Campus," the school tweeted late Sunday. "Seek shelter NOW inside the building you are in. Move to lowest floor/interior room" Other tweets warned the school's more than 20,000 students to stay in doors and away from windows.

Gas leaks, downed power lines and uprooted trees were reported in Norman following the storm, Norman Mayor Larry Heikkila told AccuWeather.

California sees more snow, rain; travel 'near to impossible' in Sierra

Nearly all of California was experiencing rain or snow beginning Sunday night into Monday morning. Southern California and other parts of the state got some relief Sunday from the stunning snow, record rain and flooding it got over the weekend. But  another storm is expected to last through midweek.

"A continuation of cold and unsettled conditions are expected along the West Coast through midweek this week as waves of energy and moisture dive in from the Pacific," AccuWeather Meteorologist Brandon Buckingham said.

Here are some of the latest developments:

  • A blizzard warning is in effect for the Sierra Nevada beginning 10 a.m. Monday, as the region could see snow accumulations from 2 to 6 feet with wind gusts up to 75 miles per hour. The National Weather Service says travel will be "near to impossible."

  • Los Angeles County will have "cold and unsettled" weather through midweek, and the region will get up to an inch of rain. The San Fernando Valley got over 10 inches of rain over the weekend, while Downtown Los Angeles had over 4 inches.

  • Snow levels could drop as low as 1,000 feet above sea level, AccuWeather says.

  • State officials are continuing to work through multiple highways closures around the Los Angeles area; potential snow could result in more closures.

AccuWeather Senior Meteorologist Adam Douty said the new storm this week "will not contain near as much moisture" as the prior storm.

A BLIZZARD IN SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA: What to know about weird weather.

Winter storm warning in Great Lakes region; outages continue in Michigan

Freezing rain and snow are expected in parts of Minnesota, Wisconsin and Michigan.

"Bad: Additional freezing rain & ice accumulation expected Monday," the weather service tweeted. "Good: Accumulations should be less and stay north of ice storm impacted areas."

Weather officials say the snow will hamper Monday morning travel as roads could become ice-covered and slippery.

Michigan will continue to see winter weather. Over 130,000 homes and businesses remained without power in the state Monday, according to PowerOutage.US.

Heavy snow makes it way to the Northeast

A winter storm watch goes into effect Monday afternoon throughout the Northeast, and snow is likely from northeast Pennsylvania across the rest of the region.

'Heavy snow" – several inches to a foot of snow – is possible in the following areas:

  • High terrain of Vermont

  • High terrain of New Hampshire

  • Portions of Maine

  • Upstate New York

There's a high risk of significant travel disruptions in upstate New York and much of the New England area, AccuWeather says.

Temperatures throughout the Northeast will be below freezing; highs will be in the low 30s.

Contributing: The Associate Press. Follow Jordan Mendoza on Twitter: @jordan_mendoza5.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Winter storm live updates: Tornadoes in Oklahoma; snow in California

  • British Columbia City Transformed Into Winter Wonderland Amid Heavy Snowfall

    Campbell River, British Columbia, was transformed into a winter wonderland following heavy snowfall in the region on Saturday, February 25.Footage posted to Twitter by Julie Collis snows a snow-covered trees and buildings.City authorities warned residents of a snowfall warning and said city crews would be working to keep the community clear and safe on February 25.According to local news reports, Environment Canada forecast up to 20 centimeters (approximately 8 inches) of snow in the region. Credit: Julie Collis via Storyful

  • Multi-Vehicle Pileup Near Truckee as Winter Storm Causes Highway Closure

    Interstate 80 was closed in parts of Northern California on Sunday, February 26, due to heavy snow, according to the California Highway Patrol (CHP).Footage by Jenelle Potvin shows a multi-vehicle pileup on I-80 east between Castle Peak and Truckee, she said.I-80 was closed eastbound from Colfax to the Nevada state line due to heavy snow, while westbound traffic was being held at the Nevada state line due to multiple spinouts, the CHP said.The National Weather Service said multiple waves of valley rain and dangerous mountain and foothill snow were expected across the region on Sunday into Tuesday. Credit: Jenelle Potvin via Storyful

  • Thousands without power as California storms bring rain, snow and cold

    Nearly 85,000 households and businesses were without power in the Los Angeles area on Saturday, as storms continued to pummel parts of California, bringing snow to higher elevations and dumping rain and hail in the flatlands. Interstate 5, the largest highway leading north out of the city, remained closed at the steep grade known as the Grapevine due to heavy snow, while several more southern points of the freeway in and around Los Angeles were closed due to flooding, the California Department of Transportation said. In Northern California, San Francisco was expected to experience record cold temperatures on Saturday, and the National Weather Service warned residents of the state capital of Sacramento to avoid travel from Sunday through Wednesday as rain and snow started up again after a reprieve on Saturday.

  • Winter weather forces Yosemite to close; severe storms forecast in Oklahoma, Kansas: Weekend weather

    Snow and rain kept pummeling California on Saturday before shifting eastward to the central U.S.

  • Norfolk beach closed as locals fear homes could fall into sea

    A Norfolk beach was closed at the weekend by the local volunteer lifeboat crew after losing 10ft (3m) of land in just two days.Significant erosion has been threatening houses and businesses on its coastline.A nine-foot drop has also emerged on the beach at Hemsby, preventing a lifeboat from launching.Source: PA

  • Environment Canada issues snowfall, extreme cold warnings for two Atlantic provinces

    HALIFAX — Storm warnings are blanketing pockets of Atlantic Canada as wintry weather continues to grip the region. Much of southwestern Nova Scotia is under a snowfall warning, with Environment Canada predicting up to 20 cm of snow in Yarmouth and Shelburne counties. The national forecaster says the snow is expected to continue overnight Sunday and taper off early Monday morning. Environment Canada warns that visibility may be suddenly reduced at times in heavy snow and cautions drivers to be pr

  • Winter storm covers much of B.C. in snow, more expected in some regions

    VANCOUVER — A weekend weather system has covered much of British Columbia in snow, and Environment Canada is warning more may be on the way for some areas of the province. Parts of Vancouver Island and the Sunshine Coast received up to 40 cm of snow, Metro Vancouver and the Fraser Valley received between 10 and 25 cm, while northern B.C. and the central Interior saw around 30 cm in some areas. Vancouver International Airport says 88 per cent of originally scheduled flights for Sunday will operat

  • Snow Piles High on House and Vehicles in Southern California

    A man and his dog in Crestline, California, inspected the heavy snowfall at their house on Saturday, February 25, following a winter storm.Footage recorded by Joe Billheimer shows snow piled high on the roofs of his house and vehicles.“We’ve already shovelled this multiple times, that’s what this pile is,” Billheimer can be heard saying, while gesturing to a separate, large pile of snow.Billheimer’s dog can be seen trudging happily through the snow.Other social media users posted video and photos of the deep snow in Crestline on Saturday and Sunday.The National Weather Service (NWS) office in San Diego, estimated that 28 inches of snow had fallen in Crestline Yard by 8 AM on Saturday.The NWS said late on Saturday that snow would continue to fall overnight on Sunday and through Wednesday. Credit: Joe Billheimer via Storyful

  • Massive winter storm that brought rare snow to parts of California now moving east

    The massive winter storm that brought rare snowfall to parts of California is threatening to do the same on the East Coast as it moves furiously across the country. The major storm system is now bringing damaging thunderstorms to the Great Plains. More than 80 million Americans are currently under alert for wind or winter weather.

  • LA snow dusts Hollywood sign as winter storm tightens grip

    San Francisco breaks a 132-year record low temperature, and snow is forecast for the Mojave Desert.

  • Environment Canada forecasts heavy snowfall across much of B.C.

    VANCOUVER — Environment Canada says heavy snow is expected across much of British Columbia this weekend as a weather system moves from north to south across the province. The weather office is forecasting significant snowfall for the south coast, with warnings covering Metro Vancouver, the Sea-to-Sky region, the Sunshine Coast, the Fraser Valley and all but the northern tip of Vancouver Island. It says accumulations on the mainland are expected to range from 15 to 25 centimetres, with up to 35 c

  • Dangerous travel across the South Coast as heavy snow lasts into Sunday

    Heavy snow accumulations will make for dangerous travel for the B.C. South Coast this weekend.

  • More rain coming to SoCal through Wednesday after epic snowstorm moves out

    A winter storm carving a path through Southern California slackened Saturday, leaving sleet, snow and record-setting rain in its wake.

  • Some Toronto residents still scrambling through snow on sidewalks 3 days after storm, advocate says

    Three days after a winter storm dumped up to 15 centimetres of snow on Toronto, a number of the city's sidewalks have not been cleared making access a challenge for people in wheelchairs, families with strollers and elderly people walking. Accessibility advocate Russell Winkelar says sidewalks are always hit and miss after a big snowstorm and people "can be stuck at the mercy of whoever is cleaning [their] street." "Wheeling around the streets, It can be totally dependent on which businesses sho

  • Michigan power outage map: Over 130,000 homes, businesses without power days after winter storm

    Several days after an icy winter storm hit Michigan, over 130,000 customers remained in the dark on Monday.