Stormont votes to set target of net-zero emissions by 2050 in Climate Bill

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Rebecca Black and James Ward, PA
·6 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Climate Change
    Climate Change

MLAs have voted to set a target of net-zero emissions by 2050 for Northern Ireland in the Climate Change Bill.

An amendment by the Green Party NI was passed by a vote of 50 to 38 on Tuesday, increasing the reduction target from 82% to 100%.

Party leader Clare Bailey said the move means Northern Ireland will “no longer be the only region in these islands without a net-zero emissions target”.

Climate Change Bill
Climate activists at Parliament Buildings (Liam McBurney/PA)

She added: “The passage of this Green Party NI amendment has significantly increased the ambition of the Climate Change (No.2) Bill, and is an important step towards ensuring we have strong and robust climate legislation.

“Following this clear expression of the will of the Assembly, I hope that we will now see this net-zero climate legislation come into force in the coming months.”

She called on the Assembly to back other amendments to the Bill, including a ‘just transition fund’ for agriculture.

Earlier, MLAs heard there was a “degree of absurdity” in the consideration of two separate climate change Bills at Stormont.

Agriculture Minister Edwin Poots and Ms Bailey both proposed Bills which are being progressed in the final weeks of the Assembly term before the institutions are dissolved for fresh elections.

Northern Ireland is currently the only part of the UK which does not have its own climate legislation, however UK-wide targets do apply to the region.

Mr Poots’ bill, backed by the agrifood industry, proposed an aim to be 82% carbon neutral by 2050, but has been criticised by environmentalists as not going far enough.

Ms Bailey’s Bill went further, proposing a 2045 target for reaching net-zero carbon emissions.

On Tuesday, MLAs started debating some 80 amendments which have been proposed to Mr Poots’ Bill in discussions which appeared likely to required another day to consider.

UUP MLA Steve Aiken said his party has been encouraging those behind both bills to come closer together.

“To many people outside, there is a degree of absurdity that the Northern Ireland Assembly is indeed debating two climate change Bills when in fact what we should be doing is debating one climate emergency Bill because that is the situation we’re in,” he said.

Climate change bill
NI Minister for Agriculture Edwin Poots at Stormont, ahead of a debate on his Climate Change Bill (Liam McBurney/PA)

However he said they will back Mr Poots’ proposed target to be 82% carbon neutral by 2050 after “listening to the farming community”, describing it as “realistic”.

Alliance MLA John Blair said his party will back amendments for a target of net-zero by 2050.

Sinn Fein and the SDLP were also expected to back amendments for tougher targets in Mr Poots’ Bill.

On Tuesday the first proposed amendment to Mr Poots’ Bill was unable to be tabled because the MLA proposing it was not in the chamber.

The first amendment by Ms Bailey aimed to create a tougher deadline for reducing greenhouse gas emissions, from a target of 82% by 2050 to 82% by 2045.

She was not in the chamber to move the amendment when it was called on Tuesday.

Green Party MLA Clare Bailey dashes up the steps at Stormont to take her place in the Assembly chamber for a debate on a climate change Bill (Liam McBurney/PA)
Green Party MLA Clare Bailey dashes up the steps at Stormont to take her place in the Assembly chamber for a debate on a climate change Bill (Liam McBurney/PA)

Principal Deputy Speaker Christopher Stalford then called on Mr Poots to move amendment four.

Mr Poots described his Bill as “the right Bill for this House”, adding that it will “ensure that we can tackle the important issues around climate on the one hand, and ensure on the other hand that we can deal with all of the issues that involve our economy, our agrifood sector”.

Mr Stalford later clarified to MLAs that, as Ms Bailey was not in her seat and as no other MLAs volunteered to move amendment one, it could not be moved.

Interrupting Mr Poot’s speech, he told MLAs: “I think it’s important, given the sheer scale of what we’re about to go through, that we get this procedurally correct.

“I have been advised by the clerk that, although Ms Bailey wasn’t in her place to move amendment one, any member would have had the right so to do, so I am making the House aware of that before the minister proceeds on this.”

He asked whether any member was willing to move amendment one but there was no response.

By this time Ms Bailey had arrived in the chamber and moved amendment two.

She also apologised to the House for not being in her seat to move amendment one.

“I am very sorry that business has moved much quicker today than was scheduled so I can only apologise and thank you for allowing me to speak,” she told MLAs.

Members of the farming community stage a rally at Stormont over the climate change Bill (Liam McBurney/PA)
Members of the farming community stage a rally at Stormont over the climate change Bill (Liam McBurney/PA)

Earlier, farmers and environmentalists staged separate rallies at Stormont.

At the first event, farmers walked up the hill to Parliament Buildings, where they cheered an address by Ulster Farmers’ Union president Victor Chestnutt as he warned MLAs: “Don’t mess with our future.”

Mr Poots joined the crowd along with DUP colleagues, TUV leader Jim Allister and some members of the UUP.

“We want legislation that will support us, not eliminate us.

“There are few out there who are more vulnerable to extreme weather than we are,” Mr Chestnutt told the crowd.

“Farmers are part of the climate change solution but a net-zero greenhouse gas emission target for Northern Ireland will take us completely out of the equation.

“We’re pleading today with our MLAs to vote for the Executive target of 82% reduction in greenhouse gas emissions by 2050.

“Anything more than this is a vote to put us off the land, the land that past generations farmed and the land that we hope future generations can farm in a sustainable way.”

Later, environmentalists staged a demonstration as part of the Climate Coalition.

They were joined by representatives from Sinn Fein, the SDLP, Alliance Party, Green Party and People Before Profit as well as DUP veteran Jim Wells.

Environmentalists stage a demonstration at Stormont (Liam McBurney/PA)
Environmentalists stage a demonstration at Stormont (Liam McBurney/PA)

Academic John Barry said it is “regrettable and unnecessary” in terms of how the debate has played out that farmers and agriculture have been “put against” strong climate legislation.

“Farmers are stewards of the land, farmers know how to work the land and, unlike the weak climate change Bill that is calling for 82% reduction by 2050, I think our farmers are innovative and robust and resilient enough to meet much more stringent targets,” he said.

“What we are facing is an existential crisis.

“Last August, the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change declared it a code red for humanity.

“How is having weak climate change legislation, that is several years short and several billion pounds of carbon short, sufficient to the challenge?”

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • CBC to use similar setup for Beijing after most Tokyo announcers worked remotely

    The CBC will turn to a familiar playbook for its upcoming coverage of the Beijing Olympics. Almost all of the network's announcers and analysts worked from Canada during last summer's Tokyo Games due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The broadcaster will again have its crews call the action remotely during the Feb. 4-20 Winter Games. Chris Wilson, executive director of CBC Sports and Olympics, said that in the early days of planning, the CBC hoped to have broadcasters at hockey, curling and some mountai

  • Tom Brady says he's still evaluating his future plans

    TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Tom Brady says he's still evaluating his future and the seven-time Super Bowl champion isn't ready to make a decision about retirement. Speaking on his SiriusXM podcast, Brady said: “I think when the time is right, I’ll be ready to make a decision, one way or the other." The 44-year-old quarterback has already stated a desire to spend more time with his wife, supermodel Gisele Bundchen, and three children. He's under contract for 2022 with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and is comin

  • Canadian men turn heads as they beat the U.S. to near qualification for Qatar 2022

    HAMILTON — Canada continued its march to Qatar 2022 on Sunday, bundling the 11th-ranked United States out of its way in a 2-0 victory. With four games remaining in the final round of CONCACAF World Cup qualifying, the 40th-ranked Canadian men are turning heads while turning aside all comers in the region. Unbeaten Canada is on the verge of booking its ticket to soccer's world showcase for the first time since 1986 — and only the second time ever. But with a game in El Salvador looming on Wednesd

  • Goodwin's 21 help Cavs beat Pelicans 93-90 without Garland

    CLEVELAND (AP) — The Cavaliers made sure things didn't go from bad to worse. Reserve guard Brandon Goodwin matched his career-high with 21 points, Jarrett Allen added 16 and Cleveland shook off an ugly road loss — and being without point guard Darius Garland — by rallying to beat the New Orleans Pelicans 93-90 on Monday night. The Cavs, who played poorly in a 10-point loss at Detroit on Sunday, were without Garland due to a sore lower back. Cedi Osman started for Garland and finished with a care

  • Warriors' Payton shares stories of dyslexia to help children

    SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — When 12-year-old Jayden Jones becomes overwhelmed by the idea of tackling his schoolwork, he remembers what Golden State Warriors guard Gary Payton II taught him. “Never give up.” “Don't be afraid to ask for help.” “Block out the bullies." The Bay Area sixth-grader has dyslexia, severe attention deficit hyperactivity disorder and dysgraphia, a neurological disorder that can make writing difficult. At times, he feels completely intimidated at school. Payton's words help him.

  • Julien injured, Colliton named coach of Canadian men's hockey team

    DAVOS, Switzerland — An injury has forced Canada's men's hockey team to make a last-minute change behind the bench ahead of the Beijing Olympics. Hockey Canada announced Sunday that Jeremy Colliton has replaced Claude Julien as the team's head coach after Julien slipped on ice and fractured his ribs during a team-building activity at training camp in Switzerland. Medical staff determined the injury will prevent the veteran NHL coach from flying to China for the Games. “(Julien) was obviously dev

  • US forward Weah to miss Canada game due to vaccine issue

    TORONTO (AP) — United States forward Tim Weah was unable to travel to Canada for Sunday’s World Cup qualifier because he did not meet the vaccination requirements to cross the Canadian border, coach Gregg Berhalter said Saturday. Weah, who was involved in the play that led to the winning goal in Thursday’s 1-0 victory over El Salvador, has received one vaccine dose and was infected with COVID-19 before he could receive his second shot, Berhalter said. Weah meets the vaccination standards in Fran

  • 49ers season falls short of Super Bowl after blown late lead

    SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — The San Francisco 49ers managed to turn around a season that looked lost halfway through the season. After going from 3-5 to the NFC title game, the Niners fell one quarter short of a return to the Super Bowl when they failed to hold onto a 10-point lead and lost 20-17 to the Los Angeles Rams on Sunday. Now after blowing a double-digit, fourth-quarter lead for the second time in three postseasons, the 49ers head into an uncertain offseason that will likely see the depa

  • Bennett scores in OT, Panthers come back to beat Sharks 5-4

    SUNRISE, Fla. (AP) — Sam Bennett scored 1:08 into overtime and the Florida Panthers came from behind to beat the San Jose Sharks 5-4 on Saturday night for their ninth straight victory at home. Jonathan Huberdeau had a goal and two assists, and Gustav Forsling added a goal and an assist for Florida. Aleksander Barkov and Mason Marchment also scored, and Sergei Bobrovsky stopped 30 shots in front of a season-high crowd of 18,152. The Panthers (31-9-5), who lead the NHL with 67 points, have won thr

  • Capitals beat Stars, former teammate Holtby 5-0

    DALLAS (AP) — Nicklas Backstrom had a goal and two assists and Vitek Vanecek had 30 saves for his second shutout of the season as the Washington Capitals beat former teammate Braden Holtby and the Dallas Stars 5-0 on Friday night. Trevor van Riemsdyk, Tom Wilson, John Carlson and Connor McMichael also scored for the Capitals, who won in regulation for the first time since Jan. 15. Evgeny Kuznetsov also had two assists. Holtby allowed all five goals and stopped 22 shots before being replaced afte

  • One more Olympic ride: End means a new beginning for White

    ZHANGJIAKOU, China (AP) — One last time, Shaun White will stand atop the Olympic halfpipe, slap his hands together, give a high-five to his coach and take his snowboard, and snowboarding, on the sort of ride that only he can dream up. The Beijing Games will be the fifth Olympics for the three-time gold medalist. And they'll be the last Olympics for the 35-year-old American who is now an elder-statesman for his sport — more than double the age of some of the riders he goes against. Back when he w

  • Julien injured, Colliton named coach of Canadian men's hockey team

    DAVOS, Switzerland — An injury has forced Canada's men's hockey team to make a last-minute change behind the bench ahead of the Beijing Olympics. Hockey Canada announced Sunday that Jeremy Colliton has replaced Claude Julien as the team's head coach after Julien slipped on ice and fractured his ribs during a team-building activity at training camp in Switzerland. Medical staff determined the injury will prevent the veteran NHL coach from flying to China for the Games. “(Julien) was obviously dev

  • Canada defeats U.S. in Hamilton to remain unbeaten on impressive World Cup qualifying run

    Canada continued its march to the World Cup in Qatar on Sunday, bundling the 11th-ranked United States out of its way in a 2-0 victory. With four games remaining in the final round of CONCACAF World Cup qualifying, the 40th-ranked Canadian men are turning heads while turning aside all comers in the region. Unbeaten Canada is on the verge of booking its ticket to soccer's world showcase for the first time since 1986 — and only the second time ever. But with a game in El Salvador looming on Wednes

  • AP source: Jaguars interview Bisaccia, line up Pederson next

    JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — The Jacksonville Jaguars are rebooting their coaching search. And they're broadening its scope. The Jaguars interviewed former Las Vegas Raiders interim coach Rich Bisaccia on Monday and lined up a second interview Tuesday with former Philadelphia coach Doug Pederson, according to a person familiar with the process. The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the team has kept details of its search private. The 61-year-old Bisaccia, a long

  • ‘I’d be a lot more tired if we’d lost,’ says VanVleet after Raptors’ triple-OT win

    Raptors guard Fred VanVleet logged 53:31 of playing time on Saturday, posting 19 points and eight assists in the team’s resilient win. He talked about stepping up in a big way from behind the three-point arc to help his team get the win. Follow our Raptors coverage all season long on Yahoo Sports Canada.

  • Stone scores winner, Golden Knights beat Lightning 3-2 in SO

    TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Mark Stone scored the winner in the seventh round of a shootout and the Vegas Golden Knights beat the Tampa Bay Lightning 3-2 after blowing a two-goal lead in the third period Saturday night. Robin Lehner stopped 27 shots for the Golden Knights, including 18 combined in the third period and overtime. Brett Howden and William Carrier both had a goal and an assist. Vegas won the shootout 4-3 and finished 2-1-1 on a challenging road trip. Before the game, coach Pete DeBoer said “

  • Vucevic, DeRozan help Bulls beat Trail Blazers 130-116

    CHICAGO (AP) — Nikola Vucevic had 24 points and 14 rebounds, DeMar DeRozan added 23 points and 10 assists and the Chicago Bulls overcame a slow to start to beat the Portland Trail Blazers 130-116 on Sunday. Zach LaVine had 20 points, and Ayo Dosunmu finished with 11 assists. Chicago has won three of four to improve to 31-18. C.J. McCollum had 29 points for Portland. Norman Powell added 22, and Anfernee Simons had 21. Portland led for much of the first half before Chicago took control late. Trail

  • Injury gives ski cross racer Brittany Phelan perspective heading into Olympics

    Canadian ski cross racer Brittany Phelan has learned a lot about herself in the past four years. The product of Mt-Tremblant, Que., won silver at the 2018 Pyeongchang Olympics and felt like she was primed for more heading into the Beijing Games. However, she suffered a devastating knee injury in February 2020 in Megève, France, when she overshot a jump and landed on one leg, blowing out her knee. Despite 13 years of World Cup experience as both an Alpine skier and a ski cross racer Phelan had ne

  • Landeskog, Avalanche beat Blackhawks for 9th straight win

    CHICAGO (AP) — Gabriel Landeskog scored two power-play goals, and the Colorado Avalanche topped the Chicago Blackhawks 6-4 on Friday night for their ninth straight win. Western Conference-leading Colorado extended its point streak to 15 games (14-0-1), surviving a wild finish. J.T. Compher and Alex Newhook also scored, and Nazem Kadri and Cale Makar added empty-netters. Pavel Francouz made 39 saves. The Avalanche played without center Nathan MacKinnon, who missed the first of at least three game

  • Canadian moguls king Mikael Kingsbury seeks another Olympic crown

    Mikael Kingsbury's Winter Olympics will be quick, short and perhaps very sweet. The reigning men's moguls champion chases a second straight gold medal the day after the opening ceremonies in Beijing. The International Olympic Committee and China strongly recommending athletes leave within 48 hours of completing their event means Kingsbury will be back in Canada when the Winter Games are just getting underway. "I think it's fun when you're at the beginning," Kingsbury told The Canadian Press. "Yo