Stormont: DUP and government say their Brexit talks not over

The government and the Democratic Unionist Party (DUP) have denied their talks over post-Brexit trade agreements are over.

It comes as the five largest Stormont parties are set for talks about finances with with the Northern Ireland secretary later.

On Sunday, Sinn Féin said the government had told it that talks with the DUP had ended.

But the Northern Ireland Office (NIO) said this was "totally incorrect".

The DUP said there was "further work yet to be completed" before negotiations with the government were over.

"Sinn Féin has not been a part of the process and therefore regardless of what they are being told they will not be in a position to make pronouncements on the issues," a spokesperson for the party said.

The DUP has been boycotting power sharing for 22 months in protest at post-Brexit trade arrangements.

The party says the current plans undermine Northern Ireland's position in the UK internal market.

It has refused to nominate a deputy first minister to allow an executive to be formed and has also blocked the election of an assembly Speaker on a number of occasions.

All-party talks

Later on Monday, the five largest Stormont parties will meet Northern Ireland Secretary Chris Heaton-Harris at Hillsborough Castle.

They are set to discuss plans for the government setting a budget for the next financial year if Stormont is not restored.

They will also discuss stabilising Northern Ireland's finances in the event that an executive returns.

Talks will involve the NI Civil Service, Cabinet Office and Treasury officials.

These will be the first roundtable talks the government has held with the parties since July.

The DUP has blocked power sharing at Stormont since February 2022

Mr Heaton-Harris said he had invited political representatives "to discuss how the government will work with them" to stabilise finances ahead of a possible return to Stormont.

"My intention is to set out how the government would assist the parties to address the immediate challenges resulting from 21 months without a functioning executive," he said.

"We will focus on the need for an incoming executive to transform public services so they can be delivered in a more sustainable way.

"We will also need to talk about what happens in the event the executive is not reformed and it is once again left to the UK government to set a budget for the next financial year."

Previously, the government passed legislation delaying the requirement for forming an executive and holding an assembly election by one year.

The current deadline for the restoration of institutions is 18 January 2024.

In a written update to Parliament in February, Mr Heaton-Harris said if parties were unable to form an executive by then, he would fall under a duty to hold an election within 12 weeks.

However the government could once again pass legislation to extend this deadline.

'Overexcited'

Over the weekend, DUP leader Sir Jeffrey Donaldson told members that Monday's talks were "distinct from our discussions with the government" regarding the Windsor Framework.

The framework is the revised Brexit deal for Northern Ireland, which amended the initial Northern Ireland Protocol.

Sir Jeffrey said more work was needed before a deal could be done to restore Stormont and some people were getting "overexcited" about the prospect of a deal.

The DUP leader added Monday's meeting represented a "step forward" in talks with the government aimed at changing how Northern Ireland is funded.

"We will be clear with the government on Monday that we need to get a solution with recurring funding which enables us to invest in our schools and hospitals as well as pay our public servants appropriately," he said.

It is up to Mr Heaton-Harris to set a budget for Northern Ireland while there is no executive.

In April he did so for 2023-24 but it saw Stormont departments facing difficult decisions and having to implement some cuts.

Sinn Féin said it would use the meeting to call for a date to be set to restore the institutions and urge the government to deliver an accompanying financial package.

It has previously called on the government to "call time" on talks with the DUP and for the re-establishment of an executive and assembly.

Alliance has called for a formal deadline to be set, while the Ulster Unionist Party and the Social Democratic and Labour Party (SDLP) have also criticised the length of time it has taken to bring matters to a conclusion.