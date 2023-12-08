Stormont crisis: Devolution deal no closer despite finance talks, says DUP

A deal to restore devolution is no closer despite planned roundtable talks about Stormont's finances, the DUP deputy leader has said.

Gavin Robinson added the DUP will join Monday's discussions with the Northern Ireland secretary and other parties.

There has been speculation over whether it will strike a deal with the government to restore power-sharing.

However, Mr Robinson said the government needed to completely change its approach.

Last week, Northern Ireland Secretary Chris Heaton-Harris said talks with the DUP were in the "final, final stages".

The DUP collapsed Northern Ireland's power-sharing executive in February 2022 when then-first minister Paul Givan resigned.

They have protested against post-Brexit trade arrangements for Northern Ireland, which the DUP has argued undermines Northern Ireland's position in the UK internal market.

It has also blocked the election of an Assembly Speaker on a number of occasions.

On Friday, Mr Robinson told BBC News NI's Good Morning Ulster it was also important that Northern Ireland's financial situation was addressed to "provide a sustainable basis for devolution".

'Patience has run out'

Sinn Féin's Conor Murphy said the DUP did not appear to be "in any hurry" to resolve its talks with the government.

"It's clear that patience has run out," the former Stormont finance minister continued.

"It has run out among the other political parties, among the public some time back. Clearly now patience has run out with the British government.

"They need to bring this endless merry-go-round of private dialogue with the DUP to a close so that we get to a decision point.

"The public who elected us all to do a job, the people who run our public services are all suffering as a result."

The Northern Ireland Office invitation to talks at Hillsborough Castle on Monday was issued to the five largest parties at Stormont.

Stormont has been without a power-sharing executive since February 2022

Ulster Unionist Party leader Doug Beattie said a public sector pay rise should be a short-term priority.

"There needs to be direct intervention that comes from the treasury in regards to that," he told BBC News NI.

Mr Beattie said "all options" should be looked at to plug Northern Ireland's public service black hole.

Social Democratic and Labour Party MP Claire Hanna said there are "deep issues" in Northern Ireland's public services which need to be resolved.

"These are much more important, frankly, than whatever the DUP are talking about," she said.

"Overspends have got even worse without ministers, which underlines the fact there is a mismatch between what we need to spend and the funding available."

Pay awards

While the invite relates to the future of Northern Ireland's finances, parties are likely to look for clarity about where discussions are at to get power-sharing restored.

It is up to the secretary of state to set a budget for Northern Ireland while there is no executive.

Mr Heaton-Harris did so for 2023/24 back in April but it saw Stormont departments facing difficult decisions and having to implement some cuts.

The secretary of state has also been urged by various health, education and transport unions to take action on pay awards in recent months.

He maintains he does not have powers to act in this area, and in recent weeks different unions have gone on strike or notified the public of upcoming strike action.