Storm watches and warnings: What the alerts mean when severe weather nears

When severe weather looms, storm alerts are important tools for keeping people informed.

The National Weather Service shares alerts as it warns of potential risks from thunderstorms, flooding, tornadoes and other dangers. But when forecasters issue a watch or a warning for a specific area, what does that mean?

Here’s what to know about the difference between the two alerts.

What to know about watches and warnings

Generally, a warning covers a smaller geographic area and comes when the threat is more “imminent,” McClatchy News reported.

For example, the weather service puts out a tornado watch “when severe thunderstorms and tornadoes are possible in and near the watch area.” During those times, the National Atmospheric and Oceanic Administration urges people to prepare by checking on their emergency supplies and reviewing safety plans for if a tornado touches down.

“Be ready to act quickly if a warning is issued or you suspect a tornado is approaching,” officials wrote in an online post.

By comparison, tornado warnings come out when twisters have been spotted on the ground or on radar. During a warning, people are urged to go inside right away.

“There is imminent danger to life and property,” the weather service wrote on its website. “Move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building.”

To help people visualize the difference between watches and warnings, the North Carolina Emergency Management department often shares graphics featuring a favorite Southern refreshment.

In the graphic, a photo of sugar symbolizes a sweet tea watch, meaning that conditions for making the drink are favorable. But the warning shows a full glass of sweet tea, indicating that the drink is already there.

Rarely seen snow devil — or ‘snownado’ — recorded whirling across highway in Idaho

‘Green shooting star’ streaks across night sky in 13 states, videos show. Take a look