Storm trade Jewell Loyd to Aces, Sparks acquire Kelsey Plum in 3-team WNBA blockbuster: Source

By Sabreena Merchant, Ben Pickman and Rebecca Tauber

In a massive three-team trade, the Seattle Storm are trading Jewell Loyd to the Las Vegas Aces in a deal that will see star guard Kelsey Plum move to the Los Angeles Sparks, a league source confirmed to on Sunday. As part of the deal, the Sparks’ Li Yueru will go to the Storm.

The Storm will also receive the Sparks’ No. 2 draft pick in the 2025 draft, the Sparks will get Seattle’s No. 9 draft pick and the Aces will get the Sparks’ No. 13 pick, the source confirmed. ESPN was the first to report the deal.

What this means for the Sparks

Los Angeles has missed the postseason for four consecutive seasons and is already without its 2026 first-round pick, having dealt it away in return for the No. 4 pick in the 2024 draft, which became all-rookie selection Rickea Jackson. As such, competing in the short term became imperative for one of the league’s original franchises.

That required sacrificing a prime asset — the No. 2 pick in this year’s draft — for the rights to Plum, a two-time WNBA champion, three-time All-Star and two-time Olympic gold medalist.

The second pick would have come with four years of cost control, but the Sparks are banking on two things: First, that this draft will be weaker than expected with several college players opting to wait until the 2026 draft because of the financial windfall from the new collective bargaining agreement. Second, acquiring Plum will help make Los Angeles attractive to future free agents. As a core player, the star guard had to agree to go to the Sparks; even if she is only signing a one-year deal right now, the expectation from league sources is that Plum, a southern California native, is willing to commit to a long-term future in Los Angeles.

The Sparks now have Plum reunited with her former Aces teammate (and multi-time All-Star) Dearica Hamby as their one-two punch, with sophomores Jackson and Cameron Brink – once she returns from her ACL injury – filling in around them. —

What this means for the Storm

Heading into last offseason, the Storm had aspirations of re-asserting themselves as championship contenders. Both Skylar Diggins-Smith and Nneka Ogwumike signed via free agency. But those moves only happened, coach Noelle Quinn has said, because Loyd inked an extension in Sept. 2023, reinforcing her commitment to the franchise.

A year later, a lot has changed. Loyd, Seattle’s No. 1 pick in the 2015 WNBA Draft and the last remaining member of the franchise’s two-time title-winning Big 3, requested a trade and is now on the move. With it, a new era of Storm basketball begins. Diggins-Smith remains under contract for another season, while Ogwumike is a free agent and could presumably sign elsewhere. Seattle hopes that in receiving the No. 2 pick they will have the opportunity to draft another franchise centerpiece, and it’s possible another guard Olivia Miles could be their choice at No. 2.

Before that, however, Seattle has a number of decisions that will dictate how competitive it is in 2025. Ogwumike is a free agent and it’s possible that forward Gabby Williams could also get moved in a sign-and-trade after being cored. If the Storm want to remain competitive, however, they have also gained nearly $200,000 in cap space which could be used for another transaction.

What this means for the free agent market

The first — and perhaps biggest — domino of the WNBA offseason has fallen, with two Olympian guards having been dealt in the same transaction. The move is likely to set off a chain reaction across the league, as Seattle and Los Angeles’ outlooks look especially different following the deal and potential Loyd targets, like the Chicago Sky, are left still trying to fill their lead guard role.

Satou Sabally and Alyssa Thomas could be the next stars moved via a sign-and-trade and it’s unlikely that Las Vegas or Seattle would serve as landing spots for either star. The Sparks still have ample cap space after the three-team blockbuster, however, and immediately become a more appealing landing spot for any of the other All-WNBA players who are on the market.

