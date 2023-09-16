Storm surge, winds cause damage in Mahone Bay

A catamaran broke free and washed up on the rocks in Mahone Bay on Saturday. (Craig Stewart - image credit)

Mahone Bay, N.S., experienced damage from high winds and the storm surge associated with post-tropical storm Lee on Saturday.

Mahone Bay resident Craig Stewart said storm surge peaked during high tide just before 10 a.m. Saturday.

Stewart said the water crested at about 1.5 metres above normal high-tide levels, causing some flooding on properties along Main Street.

According to Stewart, wind is the cause of much of the damage so far.

"We've seen one house had a tree fall on it right on Pleasant Street near downtown," he said.

"Fire crews have been active responding to downed power lines and there's been minor damage to properties. I lost a railing at about 8 a.m."

Boats broke away from moorings

Stewart said several boats have broken their moorings, including a catamaran that was wedged against the rocks at the shoreline.

Stewart said properties along Main Street in Mahone Bay experienced some flooding as a result of the storm surge.

He said most of the damage he has seen has been minor.

Roads leading in and out of Mahone Bay are still fine, he said.

Stewart said the southeast winds are the "worst possible direction" as Mahone Bay is normally well protected and sheltered by the islands in the bay.

He said Lee has been pushing in water more than has been seen in years.

Speaking to CBC News as he prepared to go out and inspect damage, Mahone Bay Mayor David Devenne said the town has been without power since 7:30 a.m.

Most of the storm damage in Mahone Bay appeared to be minor according to Craig Stewart

Devenne said the town has its own power utility and its own crews but they were waiting until the winds died down before going out.

He said this will be the first real test of the town's project that uses a tidal wetland with native plant species to reduce storm surge.

"We're waiting now ... what kind of damage, if any, this system hopefully prevents," he said.

From his vantage point, Stewart said, the so-called living shoreline was intact and while winds were battering nearby rocks the water near the shoreline project was relatively calm.

