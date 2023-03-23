Another storm wallops California while flood fears stretch from Oklahoma to West Virginia

Marina Pitofsky and Doyle Rice, USA TODAY
·3 min read

The stormy weather pattern across much of the United States shows "no signs of abating over the next couple of days as we head into the weekend," the National Weather Service said Thursday morning.

California, which has already faced significant storms this week, including two tornadoes and a bomb cyclone, will see still more snow and rain on Thursday.

A powerful storm is expected to move into the Southwest and then the Southeast after slamming the Golden State, potentially leading to flooding and the threat of more tornadoes in some areas both Thursday and Friday.

In California, the storms were responsible for at least five deaths in the Bay Area in recent days, most from falling trees. In addition, a rare tornado hit a Los Angeles suburb on Wednesday, injuring one person and damaging several buildings.

It was the second tornado to hit the state in the past two days, the weather service in Los Angeles said.

An Amtrak commuter train with 55 passengers struck a downed tree and derailed near Port Costa, California, on Tuesday. No one was injured in the incident.

Here’s what you need to know:

A bomb cyclone in California

A bomb cyclone hit California in recent days, bringing heavy rain and strong winds, AccuWeather meteorologists said.

  • What’s a bomb cyclone? Bombogenesis, a term more commonly used by meteorologists, can happen when a cyclone “rapidly intensifies, or strengthens, over a 24-hour period,” according to the National Ocean and Atmospheric Administration.

  • Bombogenesis "can happen when a cold air mass collides with a warm air mass, such as air over warm ocean waters.”

The winds, rain and snow in California continued to prompt warnings and advisories in the state on Thursday.

WHAT IS A BOMB CYCLONE?A winter hurricane, explained.

A winter weather advisory is in effect in parts of northern California, which will extend into Friday. Snow accumulations of up to 10 inches is expected in western Plumas County and nearby areas.

In western Siskiyou County, in far northern California, a winter weather advisory is also in effect into Friday, and snow accumulations of up to a foot are expected at higher elevations. Winds could also gust up to 40 mph.

Winter storm warnings and winter weather advisories were also in effect in Oregon and Washington, where heavy snow was forecast.

Flooding fears: Rain, thunderstorms to sweep from Oklahoma to West Virginia

A forecast of rain and thunderstorms prompted the weather service to issue a flood watch from Oklahoma to West Virginia on Thursday. In all, about 19 million people live where a flood watch is in effect.

The storms will “become a significant concern” Thursday afternoon continuing through Friday for parts of the southern Plains, Mississippi Valley and the South, according to the weather service.

States under the flood watch on Thursday include:

  • Arkansas

  • Illinois

  • Indiana

  • Kansas

  • Kentucky

  • Missouri

  • Ohio

  • Oklahoma

  • West Virginia

Rainfall of up to 5 inches is possible in some regions. Excessive runoff may cause flooding of rivers and streams, the weather service warned, and people who live in areas prone to flooding should be “prepared to take action.”

Storms could also turn severe in the South in the next few days. Areas from Houston to Cincinnati should prepare for strong to severe thunderstorms on Friday, according to AccuWeather meteorologists. The storms could include "strong tornadoes," the Storm Prediction Center said. Portions of Arkansas, Mississippi and Louisiana are in the highest risk zone.

'Springlike' warmth in the South and East

Elsewhere across the South and many areas of the East ahead of the big storm, very warm temperatures will be in place and many areas will see daytime highs well above average, according to the weather service. "Many areas of the Gulf Coast, Mid-South, and Southeast will see high temperatures well into the 80s through the end of the week, and thus very springlike," the weather service said.

Winter storm tracker

National weather radar

Contributing: Jordan Mendoza, USA TODAY; The Associated Press

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Bomb cyclone slams California while floods threaten from Okla. to W.V.

Latest Stories

  • U.S. Fed delivers small rate hike amid global banking turmoil

    (Reuters) -The Federal Reserve on Wednesday raised interest rates by a quarter of a percentage point, but indicated it was on the verge of pausing further increases in borrowing costs after the recent collapse of two U.S. banks. Fed Chair Jerome Powell sought to reassure investors about the soundness of the banking system, saying that the management of Silicon Valley Bank "failed badly," but that the bank's collapse did not indicate wider weaknesses in the banking system. "These are not weaknesses that are running broadly through the banking system," he said, adding that the takeover of Credit Suisse seemed to have been a positive outcome.

  • Car Stranded on Flooded California Roadway as Storms Rage On

    At least one person died after a storm brought powerful winds to California on Tuesday, March 21, local news reported.The Los Angeles Times said the person had been killed when a tree fell on a vehicle in Portola Valley.Footage captured by storm chaser Will Wilkens shows a stalled car on a flooded road in Temescal Valley. “A classic example of why we say ‘Turn Around, Don’t Drown!’,” the National Weather Service commented.The National Weather Service said the stormy weather was caused by a low-pressure system. It issued a flood advisory notice until noon on Thursday due to excessive rainfall. Credit: Will Wilkens via Storyful

  • Fiona Beal: Teacher took bedroom selfies after murdering boyfriend and burying him in garden, court hears

    Jurors at Fiona Beal’s trial were shown two selfies which she took in a Northampton bedroom in February last year – three months after the killing of Nicholas Billingham.

  • Water Gushes From Northern Arizona Dam as Evacuations Ordered

    Water gushed fiercely from a dam in northern Arizona on Wednesday, March 22, amid evacuation orders in the area due to potential flooding.Footage posted to Twitter shows Sullivan Lake, a reservoir situated near Paulden, Yavapai County, on Wednesday.According to the National Weather Service, flooding continued in “nearly every waterway in Yavapai County and northern Gila County” on Wednesday morning. Credit: Yavapai County Flood Control District via Storyful

  • Rare tornado strikes Los Angeles suburb as 'bomb cyclone' smashes US

    A rare yet powerful tornado struck a Los Angeles suburb on Wednesday, ripping roofs off a line of commercial buildings and sending the debris twisting into the sky. One person was injured in the extreme weather, with the National Weather Service confirming the tornado had touched down in Montebello at around 11.20am on Wednesday. The weather service later said that the tornado had winds of 86mph to 110mph, making it the strongest tornado to hit the Los Angeles metropolitan area since March 1983.

  • Heavy snow, blizzard conditions as next potent storm hits Atlantic Canada

    Deteriorating conditions expected to ramp up across parts of Atlantic Canada through Friday, with heavy snow and powerful winds making for blizzard conditions in some areas

  • Rising floodwaters lead to more evacuation orders in Arizona

    Some evacuation orders were lifted while others remained Wednesday as heavy rains began to dissipate in northern Arizona, but flooding threats lingered. Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office officials said residents in Sedona could go home after determining that Oak Creek waters had gone down enough but said they should still be prepared to evacuate if needed. Meanwhile, residents in one area of Camp Verde were told to evacuate because of flooding in low-lying areas along the Verde River.

  • 'Catastrophic level of water': Central California battles farmland flooding

    As the snowpack on the Sierra Nevada mountains melts, flooding in the Central Valley will remain a concern for weeks and months to come, experts say. There has been a "catastrophic level of water," Tricia Stever Blattler, executive director of the Tulare County Farm Bureau, which represents more than 1,100 farms and ranches in the San Joaquin Valley county, told ABC News. "We're still just experiencing so much more water in these storms than can possibly be held back by these dams," she said, calling this a "50-year event."

  • National Weather Service confirms tornado hits Southern California city of Montebello

    The National Weather Service confirmed a rarity: a tornado hit the city of Montebello, California Wednesday as severe weather continues in the state.

  • All About Devin Booker's Parents, Melvin Booker and Veronica Gutierrez

    Melvin Booker and Veronica Gutierrez saw their son commit to the University of Kentucky, get drafted into the NBA and appear in his first All-Star Game

  • Downton Abbey's Michelle Dockery lands next lead movie role

    Downton Abbey star Michelle Dockery has landed a leading movie role in Destry Allyn Spielberg's directorial debut Please Don’t Feed the Children.

  • This is the best way to clean your air fryer

    This is exactly how to clean your air fryer with tips from cleaning expert Laura Montford, including on whether you can clean parts in the dishwasher.

  • More nurses resign from Manitoba sexual assault program

    WINNIPEG — Two more nurses who helped examine sexual assault victims in Manitoba have resigned a day after one-third of the program's nurses stepped down, leaving one community health centre concerned about access to care. The provincial agency that delivers health care said Wednesday that the two nurses, who work on a casual basis, had resigned from the Sexual Assault Nurse Examiner program at Winnipeg's Health Sciences Centre. On Tuesday, four of the program's 13 casual nurses quit. "These dep

  • Parliament blocks TikTok in latest ban on Chinese-owned app over security fears

    The Scottish Government also announced that it will follow ministers in Westminster by banning the video-sharing app from official devices.

  • Satellite Imagery Shows Impact of California Flooding on Landscape

    Satellite imagery released on March 22 shows changes to the California landscape following weeks of atmospheric river rains.Imagery from Maxar Technologies compares the current California landscape to the landscape prior to flooding.Featured areas include Watsonville and its surrounding farms and fields, the town of Pajaro, and the Pajaro River. Also included in the imagery is Lake Oroville, where the water levels can be seen to have increased substantially since last summer’s drought conditions.California has been subject to ongoing rain and snow as a series of atmospheric rivers moved over the state in recent weeks. Credit: Maxar Technologies via Storyful

  • He’s accused of killing a Tacoma woman in 2002. FBI finally caught up with him in Mexico

    A judge ordered the man’s arrest on murder and two rape charges in June 2012, but his whereabouts remained unknown until 2019.

  • Japan Airlines and Boeing reach deal for 21 737 MAX jets

    The deal is worth at least $2.5 billion at list prices, Reuters previously reported, and notches a win for Boeing against European rival Airbus, which was in talks with JAL on the bestselling A320neo narrowbody jet. JAL President Yuji Akasaka told reporters the company intended to bring the new planes into its fleet from 2026. The range and fuel efficiency of the 737 MAX will reduce carbon emissions by 15% compared to the planes they are replacing, he said.

  • Death toll rises to 5 in wild California storms as officials assess damage, warn of flood risk

    The remarkable 'bomb cyclone' storm is losing energy as it moves southeast, but it could still cause damage and flooding, especially in the already soaked Central Valley.

  • Blustery weekend storm brings more of an ice, snow threat to southern Ontario

    Friday will be the small window of opportunity to catch your breath in between systems tracking across southern Ontario. Next ice and snow threat arrives this weekend

  • ‘Lucky to be alive:’ See damage from wind, rain in last California storm

    “That car is pretty totalled.”