Winter storm eyes Newfoundland with heavy snow amid Atlantic freeze

The next winter storm didn't waste anytime setting sights on Atlantic Canada, though will spare the majority of the Maritimes and take a direct path to Newfoundland Tuesday. Parts of the Avalon Peninsula could see 15-20+ cm of snow from it, and when combined with strong winds, will make travelling treacherous through the day. Meanwhile, temperatures will remain bitterly cold as a blast of Arctic air remains in place, but there is a warm-up on the way for Wednesday, as well as another significant system for the Maritimes. More on the cold and incoming heavy snow for Newfoundland, below.

TUESDAY: FRIGID TEMPERATURES, NEXT STORM MISSES NOVA SCOTIA, AIMS FOR NEWFOUNDLAND

A surge of Arctic air spilling over the Atlantic provinces will keep the region quite cold again Tuesday. Meanwhile, another storm tracking south of the Maritimes is on a collision course with Newfoundland with a round of heavy snow and blustery winds.

Snow is expected to spread across the Avalon Peninsula Tuesday morning, followed by strengthening northerly winds. The strongest gusts will occur in the afternoon, reaching 40-60+ km/h. Combined with freshly fallen snow, this will result in blowing snow at times, especially over exposed areas, causing reduced visibilities.

NLSnow

Environment and Climate Change Canada (ECCC) has issued a winter storm and snowfall warnings, as well as special weather statements for the island. The southern Avalon may see 15-20+ cm of snow by the time it departs.

"Rapidly accumulating snow could make travel difficult over some locations. Surfaces such as highways, roads, walkways and parking lots may become difficult to navigate due to accumulating snow," ECCC says in the snowfall warning for St. John's and vicinity.

The Maritimes will escape much of the wrath of this storm, with perhaps a few passing flakes for southern Nova Scotia Tuesday.

Temperatures across the Atlantic will be quite chilly, with daytime highs ranging from the minus single digits to the minus teens.

ATLWIND

Conditions will improve in southern Newfoundland in the overnight hours, while there will be sea-effect snow on the northern coast on the backside of the low into Wednesday.

WEDNESDAY AND BEYOND: MILDER AIR RETURNS WITH AN ACTIVE PATTERN

Temperatures will warm up again on Wednesday as a milder pattern returns to Atlantic Canada.

Wednesday’s highs are set to climb above freezing everywhere but northern New Brunswick and much of Newfoundland. Readings will flip to above-seasonal levels in Nova Scotia, where Halifax will see a high of 5°C on Wednesday and a relatively balmy 8°C on Thursday.

atlwed

The warmer temperatures will continue through the end of the week before chillier weather.

In addition to the warm-up, there is another potent system right on the heels of Tuesday's storm. The setup involves a snowy Alberta clipper and a mild Atlantic low-pressure system, moving into the Maritimes Wednesday afternoon.

It will bring heavy rain for Nova Scotia and much of New Brunswick and P.E.I. in the afternoon and evening, and snow for northern New Brunswick with freezing precipitation in central areas of the latter.

Check back for the latest on conditions across Atlantic Canada