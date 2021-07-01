Storm Reid on Designing Empowering Swimwear, Euphoria Season 2 and Working with Idris Elba

Courtesy of Pacsun

When Storm Reid picks out an outfit, she's looking for something that "takes up space" and tells the world who she is as an artist. The result is often bold, unexpected and fashion-forward — whether she's wearing a Tommy x Zendaya suit, a neon yellow Sergio Hudson dress or a crystal-embellished Miu Miu satin gown, the Euphoria actress takes style risks and exudes confidence.

Now, she's launching a swimsuit line in collaboration with PacSun to encourage others to do the same.

"It's just all about trying to define what beauty is and be what beauty is without restriction and not trying to be perfect, trying to be perfectly imperfect," the A Wrinkle in Time star tells PEOPLE exclusively of the Storm Reid x PacSun ArashiBlu collection. "It's about not only empowering yourself, but empowering others around you."

Courtesy of Pacsun

Launching July 1 on Reid's 18th birthday, the collaboration features soft shine swimsuits adorned with gold hard wear, cover-up dresses, tops, pants, head wraps and more in an array of jewel tones including the actress' favorite shade of blue, Serendipity.

Reid says she wants the pieces — which she named after women who inspire her, including Zendaya (her on-screen big sister in Euphoria), Chloe x Halle and Gigi Hadid — to make people feel comfortable and confident in their body. "I hope people feel the love and the hard work we put into it," she adds.

Courtesy of Pacsun

When asked about her own sense of style and fearlessness on the red carpet, Reid recalls words of wisdom from her mom and A Seed & Wings Productions co-founder, Robyn Simpson: "You wear the clothes. The clothes don't wear you.'"

"It's a phrase that sounds very simple, but it's very profound," the actress says. "I think my confidence really comes from my mom, and her always just empowering me and letting me know that I look beautiful and that I was wearing things for myself, not for others."

Courtesy of Pacsun

She continues: "You're going out in the world, whether you do your hair a certain way or your makeup, or just whatever you put on your body or how you present yourself to the world, that's for you. That's not for anybody else. I think from her instilling that in me at such a young age when I didn't want to wear my school uniform, and now I'm able to go out in the world and be my best, look my best, feel my best."

"People need to tap into the self-love, the willingness and the comfortability of being unique. And I always say, how can you feel like you can succeed if you don't see yourself? And that goes beyond the screen."

Courtesy of Pacsun

Aside from her PacSun collaboration, Reid is busy filming the highly-anticipated second season of Euphoria, which she says will be worth the wait: "Just hold your horses for season two."

"I think there's been growth in all of the characters. They're the same [people], but they're vastly different from who they were in season one," she says. "I think that's why people love the show so much, because it's relatable."

Reid is also set to star alongside Viola Davis and Margot Robbie as Idris Elba's daughter in Warner Bros.' The Suicide Squad, in theaters Aug. 6.

"It's such a surreal feeling," the actress says of joining the iconic DC Universe, calling the cast "amazing" and director James Gunn "absolutely brilliant."

"[Idris] is so great, so wildly talented and has had wild success, but you can tell he still loves what he does," Reid shares. "That's always rewarding, to work with people who are inspiring to you, but they're still putting their all into everything that they're doing."

Shop the PacSun ArashiBlu collection, ranging from $19.95 to $59.95, at pacsun.com.