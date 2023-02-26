Ontario braces for another high-impact winter storm with snow, ice

Southern Ontario is on the cusp of dealing with another high-impact winter storm to begin the week.

This forecast will sound like a bit of a repeat after the disruptive storm that swept across the province last week. Much like that last storm, we’ll see widespread snow, ice, and rain arrive during the day Monday and last into Tuesday for some areas.

However, a smaller area will face the threat for impactful ice this time around, and the dividing line between each type of precipitation remains a bit unclear. Special weather statements are in effect for much of southern Ontario ahead of this complicated setup.

The likelihood is growing that this storm will cause significant issues across Ontario to begin the week.

A boisterous Colorado low will push into the Great Lakes by Monday, with precipitation spilling over southern Ontario through the day. It’s one of those setups where the morning commute will likely be fine for everyone, but the Monday evening commute will be an absolute mess for some.

This storm’s track will determine its ultimate impacts on the region. Snow will fall on the northern side of the system, with a cumbersome mix of snow, ice pellets, freezing rain, and rain near and south of the centre of the low.

Portions of cottage country and eastern Ontario stand to witness the heaviest snowfall. Parry Sound, Bancroft, and Kingston could be in line for 10-15 cm of snow, with around 15 cm falling across the Ottawa Valley.

Farther south and west, though, we’ll see a complex dance between warmer and cooler temperatures that will allow for multiple precipitation types throughout the storm.

Many communities—including the Greater Hamilton and Toronto Area—could see multiple types of precipitation throughout this storm, possibly starting as snow before transitioning over to ice pellets, freezing rain, or even a period of both.

As of now, the GTA could see 5-10 cm of snow and ice pellets. Gusty winds up to 70 km/h will result in reduced visibility on the roadways, so motorists should expect difficult winter-driving conditions. They will need to adjust travel plans accordingly.

“Winter weather travel advisories may be required as the event draws nearer,” Environment and Climate Change Canada (ECCC) said in its special weather statement.

The greatest chance for ice accretion from freezing rain will fall along parts of the Niagara Escarpment, stretching from Kincardine to London and east toward the Hamilton area.

Although conditions will improve across the southwest on Tuesday, heavy snowfall will continue affecting Ottawa and eastern Ontario.

Continue checking in with The Weather Network for more details on where these precipitation divides will set up and how this storm will affect Ontario to begin the workweek.

