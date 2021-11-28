Storm parade brings new low into Atlantic Canada with rain, snow, winds

Atlantic Canada is stuck in a stormy pattern, although it will see somewhat of a break Sunday before the next entrant in the parade of systems marches in for Monday. Another round of soaking rainfall is in store for the recently flood-hit regions in eastern Nova Scotia and western Newfoundland, where 50-75 mm is possible through Tuesday. Meanwhile, another blast of considerable snow is expected for parts of New Brunswick and Labrador. On top of the heavy precipitation, winds will be blustery for parts of the region, with 90-100+km/h gusts anticipated during the system's passage. More on the timing and impacts, below.

MONDAY/TUESDAY: STUBBORN STORM PARADE PERSISTS WITH NEXT SYSTEM INBOUND

Aside from light sea-effect snow for western Newfoundland and portions of the southern Maritimes, Sunday will remain quiet for much of the region, though temperatures will be somewhat cooler for the latter.

On the doorsteps is the next low-pressure system that has developed off the U.S. East Coast, expected to rapidly intensify as it tracks into Atlantic Canada Monday and Tuesday. Special weather statements are already in place for Nova Scotia, New Brunswick and western Newfoundland.

This will bring widespread rain and windy conditions to the region starting Monday morning, as well as a wintry mix including heavy snow for parts of New Brunswick and Labrador.

Locally heavy rainfall will target eastern Nova Scotia and western Newfoundland once again -- areas that were hit with substantial flooding last week. Locally, amounts of 50-75 mm of rainfall are possible from Monday to Tuesday in the aforementioned regions.

Elsewhere, 30-50 mm is possible for a good chunk of the rest of Nova Scotia and parts of central Newfoundland, with 5-30 mm in the remaining locales in Atlantic Canada.

As well, cooler air floods the northern sections of Atlantic Canada, allowing for a wintry mix to develop including heavy snowfall for parts of New Brunswick and Labrador.

Snow is expected to spread across eastern New Brunswick by late Monday, with strong winds and blowing snow along parts of the coast.

There is still some uncertainty in the track of this system, but current guidance is indicating the potential for 15 cm or more, so snowfall warnings may be issued, according to Environment and Climate Change Canada (ECCC).

In addition to the precipitation, winds will strengthen as the system moves in. The strongest gusts will be in eastern Nova Scotia on Monday evening, while winds will be quite high for Newfoundland throughout the day Tuesday. Gusts of 90-100+ km/h are expected in both regions.

As well, temperatures remain very mild to the east of the storm track Monday, and daytime highs hitting double digits will be possible for eastern Newfoundland.

Beyond Tuesday, conditions will then turn colder as the storm departs. Another system is possible by mid- to late week.

Check back as we continue to monitor these systems across Atlantic Canada.