Tropical storm now Hurricane Fiona as it begins to blow through Puerto Rico

Tropical Storm Fiona is now Hurricane Fiona after the storm’s winds increased from 5 mph below hurricane strength to 5 mph into Category 1 status, the National Hurricane Center’s 11 a.m. update said.

The increased strength comes as Fiona hits Puerto Rico exactly 33 years after Hurricane Hugo did so and as parts of the island still haven’t recovered from 2017’s Hurricane Maria.

Fiona now brings 80 mph maximum sustained winds with higher gusts, the NHC said, as it moves west northwest at 8 mph. The storm is about 50 miles south of Ponce, Puerto Rico, but hurricane force winds extend up to 30 miles from the center and tropical storm force winds extend up to 140 miles from the center.

“Additional strengthening is forecast during the next 48 hours while Fiona moves near Puerto Rico, the Dominican Republic and over the southwestern Atlantic,” the NHC said.

Earlier Sunday, President Joe Biden declared a federal state of emergency for Puerto Rico, freeing up FEMA funds to address the anticipated disaster.

Puerto Rico Gov. Pedro Pierluisi had declared a state of emergency Saturday. At a media session following the 11 a.m. advisory, Pierluisi declared classes and government work canceled for Monday. Only public essential service workers or first responders must report.

Early Sunday, a tree was blown onto Route 66 by outer winds of what’s now Hurricane Fiona. Autoridad de Carreteras y Transport

“A northwestward motion is expected to begin later (Sunday) and continue through Monday, followed by a turn toward the north-northwest on Tuesday,” the NHC’s 11 a.m. advisory said. “On the forecast track, the center of Fiona will approach Puerto Rico (Sunday) morning, and move near or over Puerto Rico (Sunday) afternoon or evening. Fiona will then move near the northern coast of the Dominican Republic tonight and Monday, and near or to the east ofthe Turks and Caicos Islands on Tuesday.”

The U.S. Virgin Islands are no longer under hurricane watch. Hurricane warnings remain for Puerto Rico and the Domincan Republic coast from Cabo Caucedo to Cabo Frances Viejo. The Dominican Republic north coast from Cabo Frances Viejo west to Puerto Plata is under a hurricane watch.