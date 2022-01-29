Storm Malik: Boy, 9, dies and man in hospital after tree falls during heavy gusts

Daniel Keane
3 min read
Storm Malik: Boy, 9, dies and man in hospital after tree falls during heavy gusts

A nine-year-old boy has died and a man is in hospital after a tree fell on them in Staffordshire, police said.

Emergency services were called to an area close to Hollington Road in Winnothdale, near to Tean, at around 1pm on Saturday following reports that a tree had fallen on a boy and a man.

It came just hours after woman was killed by a falling tree as strong winds from Storm Malik battered northern parts of the UK.

Police Scotland confirmed that a 60-year-old woman was fatally wounded by an uprooted tree in Aberdeen.

It comes as northern parts of Scotland were hit by winds of over 100mph on Saturday morning, bringing disruption to ravel and power supplies.

Weather warnings are in place across all of Scotland, northern England and parts of Northern Ireland for most of Saturday due to the high winds and rain.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Emergency services were called to Deveron Road in Aberdeen around 10.30am on Saturday January 29 to reports of a sudden death of a 60-year-old woman.

“There are no suspicious circumstances. A report will now be sent to the Procurator Fiscal.”

There are currently 209 power outages across Scotland, most of which are in the north-east or north of the country, according to the Scottish and Southern Electricity Networks.

As of 7pm on Saturday, 25,000 households across the north and north-east of Scotland were without power, with SSEN saying attempts to reconnect them would be “likely to extend across multiple days” with customers being told to consider making “alternative arrangements”.

On Saturday morning, meteorologist for the broadcaster STV Sean Batty tweeted: “Had an extreme gust of 147mph recorded on the Cairngorm summit an hour ago.

“This is an incredible strength, but still a way off from the record of 173mph recorded back in 1986.”

Storm Malik has caused widespread disruption across the UK, with a women in Scotland killed by a falling tree (Owen Humphreys/PA) (PA Wire)

The Met Office warned that “injuries and danger to life could occur” from “flying debris as well as from large waves and beach material being thrown onto sea fronts, coastal roads and properties”.

SP Energy Networks, the company responsible for electricity transmission in central and southern Scotland, urged customers to keep a battery or wind-up torch to hand and keep mobile phones fully charged.

Paul Gunderson, chief meteorologist for the Met Office, said: “The impacts of Storm Malik are going to be greatest in Denmark on Sunday, but the track of the storm in the preceding hours means that the UK will be dealt a glancing blow as Malik moves eastwards on Saturday.

“For those in the north of the UK there will be high winds and rain on Saturday, with showers possibly turning wintry in the high ground in the north.

“The highest winds are expected in exposed coastal areas in the north and east of Scotland, but it will be a windy day for most.”

Another yellow warning for wind is in place for the northern UK from 6pm on Sunday until noon on Monday.

