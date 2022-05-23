Death toll from Saturday's storm hits 10 as communities survey damage

·6 min read

CLARENCE-ROCKLAND, Ont. — As the death toll related to the powerful storm that swept Ontario and Quebec on Saturday reached 10 on Monday, some of the hardest-hit communities were still working to take stock of the damage.

"It's probably easier for us to count the homes that have no damage than the ones that have damage," said Clarence-Rockland fire chief Pierre Voisine, while surveying wreckage in nearby Hammond, Ont., on Monday.

The storm hit the region hard enough to reduce some homes to twisted piles of timber, while downed power lines and broken telephone polls are still blocking streets strewn with debris from uprooted trees and rubble from wrecked buildings.

The scale of the destruction prompted the community, along with the town of Uxbridge, Ont., east of Toronto, to declare a state of emergency.

Hammond resident Mijanou Guibord felt the devastation first-hand when the house she bought brand-new in December was destroyed by the high winds.

"I was sitting in the living room with my dog — he is a PTSD dog I got to help me after my house before was destroyed by fire — and I saw a red tin roof flying. I grabbed him by the neck and we ran downstairs," said Guibord on Monday as she looked on at what remained of her home.

"All the windows were smashed in. I yelled out ‘help me’ from the basement. My neighbour kicked the doors in. The whole house was demolished. My car is still in there.”

Dominic Couture, the neighbour who came to Guibord's rescue, said that while his house was only somewhat hit with a large dent on the side, the pickup truck he finished paying off four months ago was crushed.

"My truck was parked in the front of the house and I think it flew into the back," he said. "It’s a Dodge Ram and it is demolished."

Beef farmer John Lowe spent the day clearing debris on his family farm in Bearbrook, Ont., after the storm completely destroyed his barn.

Lowe, who was working on the farm when the storm hit, sheltered in an excavator which he later used to dig out trapped cattle from the collapsed building.

“The weather warnings were going off, then the wind really picked up and started blowing dirt around,” Lowe said.

The level of destruction in the area is underscoring how long some of the recovery efforts will take, as hydro providers warn that it could still be days before power is fully restored.

"There's not a single square inch of our service territory that has not been impacted adversely by this event," said Hydro Ottawa chief executive Bryce Conrad on a media conference call Monday, noting the widespread damage to hydro poles and other infrastructure. "Our own distribution system has just been crushed."

Conrad noted the 187 poles downed during Saturday's storm, dubbed a derecho by Environment and Climate Change Canada, not only exceeds the number the city traditionally puts down in a year but also tops the number felled during the 1998 ice storm and 2018 tornado.

"This is as bad as it gets," he added.

The utility said Monday it had restored power to more than 70,000 customers, while an estimated 110,000 were still without power. Hydro Ottawa estimated it will take two to four days more to restore most services.

The lack of power prompted the Ottawa-Carleton District School Board to close all schools and child-care centres on Tuesday due to ongoing safety concerns posed by the storm.

"Approximately half of our schools are without power at this time and municipal officials are urging residents to stay off city streets as they attempt to stabilize roadways and traffic lights," the board said in a notice to parents.

The city has opened several shelters and plans to open some libraries Tuesday to provide spaces for those without power, Ottawa Mayor Jim Watson said during the media call.

He said he was also encouraged to see neighbours helping each other through the worst of the disaster.

“Our residents continue to shine the brightest when conditions seem the darkest. Please continue to look out for one another,” Watson said.

The cooperative spirit was on display outside Ottawa as well, with dozens of people out clearing debris with saws, diggers and trailers.

Elsewhere in the province, Toronto Hydro said it has restored power to over 96 per cent of customers, with about 4,000 still offline.

Provincial provider Hydro One said more than a thousand power poles in its network had been knocked down by the storm, along with four transmission towers in the Ottawa area. It said about 178,000 customers were still without power Monday afternoon, while service had been restored to more than 400,000 customers.

Across the provincial boundary, Hydro-Québec was reporting about 174,000 customers were still without power, down from a peak of more than 550,000 stretching from Gatineau to Québec City. Provincial Energy Minister Jonatan Julien held a news conference Monday morning, saying the goal was to re-establish power to 80 per cent of residents before the end of the day.

Some residents, however, expressed frustration as to how the provider has communicated the restoration plan.

Marie-Eve Cloutier, a pregnant woman who lives in Québec City, said she spent 25 hours without electricity and was in a constant state of anxiety wondering when power might come back.

She said Hydro-Québec's website indicated the restoration in her area was a "work in progress," leading her to believe issues would be resolved more quickly than they were.

"It's not their fault that there's no electricity, or that the work to restore it takes more than 24 hours," Cloutier said on Monday. "It's the lack of communication that was bad."

The storm tore through southern Ontario and Quebec in a matter of hours, breaking hydro poles and toppling towers, uprooting trees, and ripping shingles and siding off houses.

While Environment and Climate Change Canada sent out an alert warning people of the storm, the fast-moving system caught many off-guard.

The total death toll from Saturday's storm is still unclear, but police in Ontario have reported eight people killed by falling trees in locations across the province, and a ninth killed by a falling tree branch during the aftermath on Sunday.

A 10th person died Saturday when the boat she was in capsized on the Ottawa River near Masson-Angers, Que.

The latest victim was confirmed Monday by Peterborough Police, who said a 61-year-old Lakefield man died during the storm from a falling tree.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 23, 2022.

— With files from Ian Bickis in Toronto and Virginie Ann in Montreal.

Marie Woolf, The Canadian Press

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Climate change boosted odds of recent deadly heat in India, Pakistan, scientists say

    South Asia's deadly heatwave in March and April was made 30 times more likely because of climate change, scientists reported Monday. As April temperatures hit nearly 50 degrees Celsius (122 degrees Fahrenheit) in parts of northern India and Pakistan, at least 90 people died from heat-related causes, officials have said. Without climate change, such heatwaves would be "extraordinarily rare," according to scientists with World Weather Attribution, an international research collaboration that works to tease out how much climate change plays a role in specific weather events.

  • It's been 11 years since a tornado ravaged Missouri — costliest in U.S. history

    On this day in weather history, an EF-5 tornado hit Joplin, Mo.

  • Everything you need to know about who is running for Fresno City Council District 1

    We asked the candidates about housing, neighborhoods, jobs, and the environment - and they answered. Also: a look at who is funding their campaigns.

  • First of three flights bringing about 900 Ukrainians to Canada lands in Winnipeg

    WINNIPEG — The first of three charter flights bringing Ukrainian refugees fleeing Russia's invasion to Canada has landed in Manitoba this afternoon. The flight touched down at the Winnipeg Richardson International Airport. Immigration Minister Sean Fraser has said the three flights are to help bring approximately 900 Ukrainians approved for emergency travel into Canada. The second one will leave for Montreal from Poland on May 29 and the third, bound for Halifax, will take off on June 2. Canada'

  • The Boat Tail Is Back! Rolls-Royce Unveils Another Lavish 19-Footer, and This Time It’s Rose Gold

    Rumored to cost in the neighborhood of $30 million, the second of three Boat Tail commissions represents a few firsts for the marque.

  • Heavy winds and lightning cause significant damage and widespread power outages across Ottawa

    A devastating storm with high winds, heavy rain and lightning has resulted in significant damage to both the distribution and transmission equipment across our service territory causing 1000 different outages. Hydro Ottawa crews are working to restore power to more than 179,000 customers.

  • Ontario reports at least 809 COVID-19 hospitalizations

    Ontario reported at least 809 people in hospital with COVID-19 on Sunday, down by more than 300 from Saturday and down by 215 from a week earlier. However, more than 10 per cent of hospitals did not submit their data, as happens occasionally on the weekend, so the number is anticipated to be higher. Of those in hospital, 152 required intensive care — a decrease of eight from the previous day's total — and 72 patients needed the help of a ventilator to breathe. The province reported at least 1,05

  • Public Service Announcement - Update on Hydro Ottawa restoration efforts

    A devastating storm with high winds, heavy rain and lightning that hit the nation's capital on May 21, resulted in extensive damage to both the distribution and transmission equipment across our service territory. The situation remains complex.

  • 10 Costco Brand Items With the Best Bargains in May

    Back in 1976, Costco was just starting out and existed as a single location in San Diego, California. Fast forward 45 years later and you've got one of the most epic retail institutions around, with...

  • Temperatures slightly dip below seasonal in Quebec, New Brunswick

    A warmer but changeable pattern, and unsettled at times, is expected for the final few days of May and into early June.

  • Davos updates | Urgent need in Afghanistan is saving economy

    DAVOS, Switzerland (AP) — Two high-level speakers at the World Economic Forum gathering say Afghanistan’s most urgent need is saving its economy from complete collapse. Achim Steiner, administrator of the United Nations Development Program, said Monday in Davos that “we cannot abandon 40 million Afghans simply on the principle of moral outrage.” The Taliban’s takeover of Afghanistan nine months ago and the hasty U.S. withdrawal of its troops triggered economic fallout. Underpinning that was the

  • Powerful storm rips through Ontario, killing at least two

    A thunderstorm that nearly packed the power of a tornado rolled through Ontario on Saturday killing at least two people and left parts of Canada's most populous province without power, authorities said. Emergency crews were inundated with calls after the storm uprooted many trees, disrupting traffic and damaging homes. Police said one person died and two others were injured after a tree fell on their camping trailer in Brant County, in southern Ontario, while a woman in her 70s died after being hit by a tree during the thunderstorm.

  • Death toll from destructive storm in Ontario, Quebec rises to at least 8

    The death toll from the destructive storm that crossed Ontario and Quebec on Saturday has risen to at least eight people. Hundreds of thousands are still without power. Ross Lord takes a look at the damage and whether it's a sign of things to come with climate change on everyone's mind.

  • Strong Storms Cause Havoc in Ontario

    A “very strong line of thunderstorms” caused four deaths, several injuries, and power outages for more than 350,000 customers after hitting Ontario on May 21, according to Environment Canada and Hydro One.Footage recorded by @KristiGraham40 shows a fallen tree and a damaged fence on Hepbourne Street in Toronto on Saturday.Local media reported that three of the four deaths were in or around Toronto.Hydro One, the largest electricity provider for the Ontario province, said on Saturday that 351,000 customers were without power following storm damage. Credit: @KristiGraham40 via Storyful

  • Unmarked graves discovery transformed Kamloops B.C., First Nation: Governor General

    KAMLOOPS, B.C. — The atrocities, the death, the loss and the silence of residential schools that Indigenous Peoples knew about for so long is finally known by all, Canada's Governor General told a crowd of survivors and their family members in Kamloops, B.C on Monday. Gov. Gen. Mary Simon's remarks came a year after ground-penetrating radar unearthed unmarked graves believed to hold the remains of up to 215 children who died at a former residential school near the city, a finding that led to the

  • Cleanup underway after storm leaves at least nine dead, thousands without power

    OTTAWA — Emergency crews rushed to restore power and clear roads on Sunday a day after a deadly and destructive storm swept across southern Ontario and Quebec, though officials cautioned that some of the outages could take days to resolve. The true human toll of Saturday's storm is still unclear, but police in Ontario reported seven people killed by falling trees in locations across the province during the storm Saturday, and an eighth killed by a falling tree branch in the storm's aftermath on

  • Eight killed in wild cluster of thunderstorms across Canada

    Canadian PM Justin Trudeau said the government was ready to provide federal support after devastating storms

  • Thunderstorms expected in North Texas; highest severe weather threat is on Tuesday

    Isolated severe weather will be possible in Dallas-Fort Worth along with locally heavy rainfall and flooding.

  • Deadly Storms Lash Parts of Southern Ontario

    At least four people were killed as intense storms walloped parts of southern Ontario on May 21.This footage, filmed by Facebook user Bre Desrosiers-Rember, shows intense rain in the city of Peterborough.According to local news reports citing authorities, one person died and two others were injured after a tree fell on their camping trailer in Brant County. One person also died in the Ottawa’s west end.Meanwhile, a woman in her 70s died after being hit by a tree during the thunderstorm, Peel Regional Police said. Ontario Provincial Police said they were investigating after a 44-year-old man was struck and killed by a falling tree at a cottage near Calabogie. Credit: Bre Desrosiers-Rember via Storyful

  • Walk out at trade meeting when Russia spoke "not one-off", says Trade Minister

    OTTAWA — Trade Minister Mary Ng says the walkout she staged when Russia's representative began his remarks at a meeting of trade ministers in Bangkok at the weekend is not a one-off. In an interview, she says she would be prepared to do it again in protest of the invasion of Ukraine if Russia speaks at other international meetings. Ng, with counterparts from the United States, Australia, Japan and New Zealand, walked out of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation Group meeting on Saturday to send