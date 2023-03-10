Storm Larisa: More snow and ice disruption in Wales

Heavy snow overnight has caused disruption in parts of Wales

A second day of disruption is expected in mid and north Wales on Friday after more heavy snow overnight.

The Met Office upgraded its weather warning to amber on Thursday and this runs until 09:00 GMT and covers.

A second, yellow warning for snow and ice is in place until 14:00 GMT as Storm Larisa hits the UK.

Nearly 300 schools were closed across Wales on Thursday and more than 200 have confirmed they will be closed on Friday.

Up to 30cm (12in) of snow is expected in places, which caused the closure of some major roads on Friday morning including:

The A55 westbound between junction 36A and 35 in Broughton, Flintshire

The A542 Horseshoe Pass, Denbighshire in both directions between Llangollen and Pen-Y-Stryt

The A543 in both directions at Pentrefoelas, Conwy

The A4086 in both directions from Capel Curig turn off, Caernarfon to The Royal Victoria Hotel, Llanberis, Gwynedd

The A458 in both directions from Criggion Lane, Garreg Bank, to The Church, Middletown in north Powys

Traffic Wales has also warned of extremely difficult driving conditions on the A548 in both directions between Buttington and Middletown in Powys due to snow, while delays are also expected on the A55 and A470 in both directions.

Colder air in the north tonight will spread southwards again later tonight with more sleet and snow gradually clearing tomorrow. pic.twitter.com/AF2mBOSsHk — Derek Brockway - weatherman (@DerekTheWeather) March 9, 2023

Katie Wilby, of Flintshire council, told Radio Wales Breakfast: "It's pretty challenging conditions. We've had gritting crews out ploughing and gritting all night. We've had extra vehicles out.

"There has been significant snowfall overnight. We've seen 20 to 40 centimetres in places, particularly on high ground, but I think most parts of Flintshire have seen snow this morning and will wake up to snow.

"It's coming down as fast as we're clearing it at the moment so it's really tricky."

Ms Wilby added that the authority has spread about 360 tonnes of gritting salt this morning, and covered 1,466 miles (2,360km) of road in 36 hours.

She said some disruption must be expected, adding: "We are working really hard to keep the roads open but I would advise that people don't travel unless absolutely necessary."

Tucker and Molly enjoying the snow in Pandy, Wrexham on Thursday

Helen Kynaston, of the Newtown Community Cafe in Powys: "This morning it was snowing really heavily early on.

"Yesterday was a major challenge and we only had a handful of customers, but our chef managed to get in. It took my neighbours and I about three-quarters of an hour to dig [us] out.

"We made the bowling club really nice and warm and we had requests from our regular customers who really struggled, so we delivered to them which we don't normally do on a Thursday."

Meanwhile, Brian Dulson from Tanat Valley Coaches said the company has had to cancel its Powys services for a second day.

He said: "Still pretty heavy in the last couple of hours. Our local schools are closed.

"Everywhere the snow is really bad, so it's getting the buses out because if you get stuck in the snow it's a nuisance. We've got little lanes and side roads, our routes are not just on the main roads."