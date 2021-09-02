Storm Ida: Subways flooded as New York City declares state of emergency

(Getty Images)

New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio declared a state of emergency on Wednesday night due to what he called a "historic weather event" with record-breaking rain across the city leading to flooding and dangerous conditions on the roads.

Dramatic videos showed flooded subways and roads completely awash as the remnants of Tropical Storm Ida brought drenching rain and the threat of flash floods and tornadoes.

First responders evacuated people from the subway system, the acting chair and chief executive of the Metropolitan Transportation Authority (MTA), Janno Lieber, said in a statement.

The mayor urged people to not go outside.

“Please stay off the streets tonight and let our first responders and emergency services get their work done. If you’re thinking of going outside, don’t. Stay off the subways. Stay off the roads. Don’t drive into these heavy waters. Stay inside”, he said on Twitter.

Hero bus driver managed to get us safely through the 3-4 feet of rain coursing down the boulevard, but only seemed to be getting worse.



Finally made it through to higher ground and a fellow passenger exclaims ‘oh no I missed my stop..’ pic.twitter.com/ofrVQhGnhK — Joe English (@JoeEEnglish) September 2, 2021

Nearly all New York City subway lines were suspended late on Wednesday and all non-emergency vehicles were banned from New York City's streets until 5am Thursday.

Severe weather also saw dozens of matches postponed at the US Open on Wednesday.

Earlier in the night, New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy also declared a state of emergency in response to Ida.

Storm damage from Ida astounded officials three days after the powerful hurricane pounded southern Louisiana, as reconnaissance flights revealed entire communities devastated by wind and floods.

Tornadoes spawned by the storm ripped through parts of Pennsylvania and New Jersey, images on social media showed. At least nine homes were destroyed in Mullica Hill, New Jersey, Philadelphia's NBC10 television station reported.

Story continues

New Jersey's Newark Liberty Airport said on Twitter it was experiencing "severe flooding". It said it resumed "limited flight operations" close to midnight after all flight activity was suspended late on Wednesday.

Read More

Snake venom could be used to develop drug in fight against Covid

Unjabbed Britons don’t need to quarantine in mainland Portugal

‘Iconic’: Helen Mirren and Megan Thee Stallion dance in Venice