Storm grab key win over Sun

UNCASVILLE, Conn. (AP) — Skylar Diggins-Smith scored 18 points, Jewell Loyd added 17 and the Seattle Storm bounced back from a tough loss at Connecticut last weekend to beat the Sun in a rematch 71-64 on Tuesday night.

The Storm got hammered inside in a 93-86 loss at Connecticut on Sunday when they allowed 56 points in the paint and they got off to a similar start on Tuesday. The Sun led by 12 in the first quarter and nine in the middle of the second with a big rebounding advantage and 20 points in the paint. By the end, the Storm had a 40-34 advantage inside and won the rebounding battle 31-30.

Nneka Ogwumike scored 14 points and Gabby Williams added 11 for Seattle (20-13), which was 2-5 coming out of the Olympic break and had slipped from third to fifth in the standings. The Storm are battling Las Vegas for the fourth seed and homecourt advantage in the first round of the playoffs.

DeWanna Bonner had 26 points and Brionna Jones 21 for the Sun (24-9).

MYSTICS 90, WINGS 86

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Emily Engstler had a career-high 19 points to lead a dominant performance by the Washington bench in a critical win over Dallas Wings.

Both teams started the night 9-23 and coming off losses after three straight wins had reignited their playoff hopes. They began two games behind Chicago and Atlanta in the battle for the final playoff berth. Both have seven games remaining.

Ariel Atkins added 14 points and Julie Vanloo and reserve Shatori Walker-Kimbrough had 11 each for the Mystics, who started the season 0-12.

Washington’s bench scored 50 points to 13 for the Wings, who were down 16 with less than five minutes to go and missed three shots in the closing seconds. The Mystics missed their last nine shots.

Arike Ogunbowale had 21 points to lead Dallas, three in the first half and 11 in the final five minutes. Teaira McCowan had 20 points and 13 rebounds, Natasha Howard had 14 points, Satou Sabally 12 and Kalani Brown 10.

The Associated Press