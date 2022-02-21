Storm Franklin: UK hit with floods, power cuts and travel chaos

Storm Franklin and its high winds and heavy rain have brought widespread flooding, power cuts and travel chaos across the UK.

There was severe flooding in parts of Northern Ireland, and more than 150 flood warnings are in place across England and Wales, with Yorkshire and the Peak District among the worst-hit.

Matlock town centre in Derbyshire was described as a “river” by local resident Phil Gregory after the Derwent burst its banks. “It’s probably only a foot or two deep in truth, but enough to wreck businesses,” he said. “It’s just really terrible and the rain is continuing.”

The town council described the flooding as devastating and urged people not to visit Matlock.

Babington hospital in nearby Belper was under water and forced to close with appointments cancelled.

In Tadcaster, North Yorkshire, the main bridge was closed and shops flooded after the River Wharfe overflowed its banks.

Severe flood warnings for parts of Manchester were removed on Monday morning and the city council said no formal evacuation of homes was needed because of the “skilled management” of flood defences.

Train operators urged people on Monday to avoid travel if possible as services in some parts of the country experience severe disruption and are expected to be halted by gale-force winds and heavy rain.

Storm Franklin hits the Southend seafront in Essex. Photograph: Penelope Barritt/Rex/Shutterstock

It came as stretches of two motorways were closed after incidents during the storm. National Highways said the M60 in Greater Manchester was closed between junctions 10 and 11 due to an overturned HGV, which had come to rest on the central reservation. The M6 was closed in Lancashire between junction 27 and 28 after an HGV hit a bridge and caught fire. A spokesperson for Lancashire fire and rescue service said: “By 7am, the fire had been extinguished using four breathing apparatus and three hose reels and the M6 southbound had reopened.”

It comes only days after Storm Eunice killed at least four people and left an initial 1.4m homes without power.

Story continues

The energy minister Greg Hands, on a visit to Kent, said 32,000 households across the UK remained without power.

UK Power Networks, which covers the south-east, London and east of England, said around 12,000 of its customers had yet to have power restored.

Basil Scarsella, the CEO of UK Power Networks, said they had decided to make extra goodwill payments to those worst affected by power cuts.

“This means that if you were impacted by Storm Eunice you will be eligible to receive £50 after 24 hours without electricity, an additional £70 when you reach 48 hours, and an additional £70 thereafter for every 12 hours without power.”

On Sunday evening, the Met Office issued an amber warning for wind which could cause a “risk to life” for Northern Ireland until 7am, and a milder yellow wind warning covering England, Wales and south-west Scotland from midday until 1pm.

In Northern Ireland, heavy rain caused severe flooding, with County Derry and Tyrone the worst-hit. There were efforts to prevent the Drumragh and Finn rivers from bursting their banks, with workers using pumps to try to contain the water.

In Sprotbrough, South Yorkshire, the River Don burst its banks on Sunday evening with the area’s footpaths submerged, and police have warned people to stay away from dangerous fast-flowing water. North Yorkshire fire service was called in to help evacuate several Knaresborough residents as waters rose.

In Shropshire, the River Severn was threatening to burst its banks and emergency teams have erected flood barriers in Ironbridge to try to prevent the waters from reaching homes.

An overturned lorry on the M60, near Trafford Park, Greater Manchester, on Monday. Photograph: Danny Lawson/PA

On Monday, Northern Rail issued a “do not travel” alert to passengers, while TransPennine Express is strongly urging customers to avoid travel if possible, particularly those planning to travel north of Preston in Lancashire before 10am. Great Western Railway urged customers to travel only if absolutely necessary as services are expected to be “significantly disrupted across the network”.

South Western Railway also urged customers not to travel, warning the weather conditions were “likely to hamper efforts to help stranded customers”. National Rail warned anyone making essential journeys once services resume to expect major disruption to routes across most of the country including cancellations, delays and slower speeds onboard.

Met Office meteorologist Becky Mitchell said last week marked the first time three major storms: Dudley, Eunice and Franklin, had been recorded within seven days since the naming system began in 2015.

The storms have had calamitous consequences for thousands of trees, including a clone of Isaac Newton’s apple tree that was planted at Cambridge University’s Botanic Garden in 1954.

It fell on Friday during Eunice. A spokesperson for the gardens said: “We have a clone that will be planted elsewhere in the garden soon, so Newton’s Apple will remain in the garden, but sadly not in its accustomed place.”