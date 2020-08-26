Teens rescued after getting trapped by ‘raging torrent of water’ during Storm Francis

Two teenagers have been rescued after becoming surrounded by a "raging torrent of water" during a camping trip in Devon.

The friends had been staying on a remote island on the River Dart when they got into trouble during Storm Francis overnight on Tuesday.

Passing kayakers spotted the teenage boys and called emergency services.

In total 30 rescuers helped retrieve the stranded friends using a boat

Incident commander Matt Johnson, of Devon & Somerset Fire & Rescue Service, said: “There was a raging torrent on both sides and they had no phone signal, they were very worried and very scared.”

He added the boys had set up camp on Monday but it had continued to rain heavily which caused the river to rise quickly.

Johnson said there were concerns the island could be flooded or the teens could be stuck for days if they were not helped.

Devon & Somerset Fire & Rescue Service added in a statement: “Fire engines from Ashburton and Buckfastleigh were mobilised to Dartmoor this morning along with a specialist rescue team from Camels Head to reports of two people stranded on an island located in a river.

“Rangers from Dartmoor National Park and Ambulance crews also attended and the two casualties have been successfully rescued from the island using a sled and rope system from the Specialist Rescue Vehicle.”

Storm Francis has moved on after gusts of more than 80mph battered the UK over the past few days.

On Tuesday night, the Environment Agency had 36 flood alerts and five flood warnings in place for England.

The strongest gusts recorded on Tuesday was the 81mph wind that hit The Needles near the Isle of Wight at around 8pm.

This is just short of the August record for the UK which was 87mph recorded in 1996.

Wind and rain are expected to lash much of the country overnight on Wednesday, but the worst of the weather is thought to be over.

The Met Office has issued yellow warnings for rain that cover Northern Ireland and parts of England, Wales and Scotland until 6am on Wednesday, while a yellow warning for wind is in place for much of England and Wales until 9am.