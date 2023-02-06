Storm forming in Texas could be severe; eastern US warms up after freeze: Monday weather updates

Jordan Mendoza, USA TODAY
·3 min read

Parts of the West and Rockies will likely see snow while potentially severe thunderstorms will begin to form in Texas Monday, days after the state was hit by a brutal ice storm that froze roads and resulted in the deaths of at least seven people.

A majority of the U.S. is beginning to warm up from the polar vortex that brought freezing, and in some cases, record-breaking temperatures across the country. Now, the East expects to see temperatures above average for early February, will some regions seeing temperatures 20-30 degrees above average, according to the National Weather Service.

"For the majority nation, we're looking at at least seasonable or even warmer than average conditions," AccuWeather meteorologist Alan Reppert told USA TODAY.

Hundreds dead in earthquake: More than 1,300 dead after powerful 7.8 magnitude earthquake strikes near Turkey-Syria border

Here's what you need to know about the national weather forecast Monday:

Nicolas Lane on Friday February 3, 2023, removes a live oak tree that fell on a house in Austin, Texas, during a winter storm.
Nicolas Lane on Friday February 3, 2023, removes a live oak tree that fell on a house in Austin, Texas, during a winter storm.

Potentially severe thunderstorms forming in Texas; flood warnings in South

AccuWeather senior meteorologist Adam Douty said a storm will strengthen in Texas late Monday into Tuesday, "bringing the next round of wet weather and severe thunderstorms to the region."

Thunderstorms could begin Tuesday morning in the eastern part of the state, and are expected to turn into severe thunderstorms by Tuesday midday. The following cities and regions are at risk of severe weather through Tuesday night:

  • Austin

  • Houston

  • San Antonio

  • Tyler

  • Waco

"In addition to dangerous lightning, the risk of severe thunderstorms will also bring threats of damaging wind gusts of 50-60 miles per hour, AccuWeather said. "Additionally, it's not out of the question that there could be a few isolated tornadoes in the region."

The storm is expected to move northeast Wednesday toward Louisiana, Alabama, Arkansas and Tennessee. As a result, several areas near rivers in the affected states are on flood warnings throughout the week.

Mount Washington wind chill: New Hampshire summit fell to minus 108 F, likely lowest recorded

Thousands remain without power in Texas and Arkansas

As Texas braces for more severe weather, thousands of residents still remain without power, as of Sunday night.

Over 32,000 homes and businesses were still without power in eastern Texas Monday morning after an icy winter storm passed through the area last week, according to USA TODAY Network's power outage database. The majority of outages are in Travis County, where Austin is located.

Outages are also being reported in Arkansas, with over 13,000 homes and businesses without power in the southern part of the state.

Katy Manganella, 37, protests in front of an Austin Energy truck in her neighborhood in Austin, Texas, Sunday, Feb. 5, 2023. Thousands of Austin residents remained without power days after an ice storm knocked out electricity to nearly a third of the city's customers.
Katy Manganella, 37, protests in front of an Austin Energy truck in her neighborhood in Austin, Texas, Sunday, Feb. 5, 2023. Thousands of Austin residents remained without power days after an ice storm knocked out electricity to nearly a third of the city's customers.

Snow continues over the Rockies

Parts of the West and the Rocky Mountains are on winter weather advisories through Monday morning, as Salt Lake City could see 5 to 10 inches of snow.

Reppert said snow will be spotty over the Rockies and will push towards the northern  plains, but snowfall could appear in the Midwest and around the Great Lakes later in the week.

Winter storm tracker

The East continues to warm

Temperatures are on the rise in the East following frigid temperatures last week, as freezing conditions are only expected to be in the New England area. Boston will continue to be in the high 40s Monday.

Here are the projected highs across the eastern U.S., according to the NWS:

  • New England: 30s and 40s

  • Mid-Atlantic: 40s and 50s

  • Central Plains: 50s and 60s

  • Southeast: 60s

  • Florida: 70s

National weather radar

Follow Jordan Mendoza on Twitter: @jordan_mendoza5.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Monday weather forecast, radar: Texas thunderstorm, snow in Rockies

Latest Stories

  • Polar vortex releases grip: From zero to 60 in days as Northeast warms up; Texas could get more severe weather

    After a brutal cold snap, relatively mild weather and above-average temperatures could dominate forecasts for the next 10 days, AccuWeather said.

  • Jupiter has too many moons and there’s a bear on Mars: This Week in Outer Space

    They say space is the place — and there’s a whole lot going on out there. Here’s what you may have missed this week in outer space.

  • 'Dangerously cold' Arctic blast coming for Northeast; wind chills as low as 40 below zero: Friday updates

    A dangerous Arctic blast began its sweep over the Northeast, bringing wind chill warnings and record-breaking cold temperatures.

  • How will EU ban and West's price cap on Russian diesel work?

    FRANKFURT, Germany (AP) — The European Union is taking another big step toward cutting its energy ties with Russia. The 27-nation bloc is banning Russian refined oil products like diesel fuel and joining the U.S. and other allies in imposing a price cap on sales to non-Western countries. Europe's ban takes effect Sunday following its embargo on coal and most oil from Russia. The move is meant to further slash reliance on Russian energy and payments into the Kremlin's war chest as the anniversary

  • TFSA: Healthcare Dividend Stocks Are Perfect for Passive Income

    Top healthcare dividend stocks like Extendicare Inc. (TSX:EXE) and others can provide huge passive income in your TFSA. The post TFSA: Healthcare Dividend Stocks Are Perfect for Passive Income appeared first on The Motley Fool Canada.

  • Sephora reviewers swear by these 6 'holy grail' anti-aging products

    Whether you're looking to firm, brighten, protect or regenerate your skin, Sephora shoppers swear by these anti-aging products.

  • Amazon Canada weekend deals are here: Save on TVs for the big game, headphones & more

    This weekend, save big on TVs, household essentials and more.

  • US downs Chinese balloon, drawing a threat from China

    WASHINGTON (AP) — The U.S. military on Saturday shot down a suspected Chinese spy balloon off the Carolina coast after it traversed sensitive military sites across North America. China insisted the flyover was an accident involving a civilian aircraft and threatened repercussions. President Joe Biden issued the order but had wanted the balloon downed even earlier, on Wednesday. He was advised that the best time for the operation would be when it was over water, U.S. officials said. Military offi

  • Turkey's President Erdogan says Western missions will 'pay' for closures

    ISTANBUL (Reuters) -Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan said Western missions would "pay" for issuing security warnings and temporarily closing consulates in Turkey last week, while police said there was no serious threat to foreigners after detaining 15 Islamic State suspects on Sunday. Ankara summoned the ambassadors of nine countries on Thursday to criticise their decisions to temporarily shut diplomatic missions and issue security alerts. Turkish officials said the following day that Western nations, including the United States and Germany, had not shared information to back up their claims of a security threat.

  • Messy weather will accompany temperature rebound in Ontario

    Ontario’s recent bout of extreme cold will feel like a distant memory once temperatures climb above 0°C this week.

  • Weather alert: ‘Multiple hazards’ in effect for Miami area. What the forecast says

    Here are the advisories issued by the National Weather Service.

  • Colorado River crisis is so bad, lakes Mead and Powell are unlikely to refill in our lifetimes

    One California water manager says Colorado River reservoirs aren't likely to refill. Scientists agree that the region needs to plan for a drier future.

  • 2 ski patrols spend night with man caught in avalanche in Alberta

    An avalanche left a skier stranded in an out-of-bounds area of an Alberta ski resort this weekend — but due to rare cell service, the man was able to call 911 for help. That call prompted a response from two ski patrols who built the man a shelter and spent the night with him up on the mountain. Cole Fawcett, the Castle Mountain Resort sales and marketing manager, said a man was skiing outside of the ski area's boundaries Friday afternoon. He was caught in an avalanche and carried down the mount

  • B.C. rattled by a 3.9-magnitude earthquake, shaking reported

    Some residents in Kimberley, B.C., reported shaking from the minor earthquake on social media late Saturday evening local time.

  • Thousands in N.B. remain without power as weather warnings lifted

    Extreme weather warnings were lifted across New Brunswick Saturday evening, but more than 12,000 N.B. Power customers remained without electricity. Friday night and into Saturday morning, temperatures dropped with some areas of the province recording wind chills ranging from -33 to -45, prompting Environment Canada warnings across the entire province. Strong winds continued throughout the day alongside some flurries, creating some whiteout conditions across the Northumberland Shore. An all-time

  • Videos from Turkey show collapsed buildings and rubble in the aftermath of a 7.8 magnitude earthquake that has killed at least 98

    Officials fear a significant number of casualties will be discovered as a result of the earthquake, which was followed by a 6.7 aftershock.

  • Burst pipes around Nova Scotia have plumbers scrambling to keep up

    Gavin Hankin of Halifax Plumbing and Heating wasn't looking forward to Sunday. "[Sunday] is going to be catastrophic because these [water] lines that have frozen, you know, they're likely to split and then leak and then flood," he said late Saturday afternoon. Hankin was on call and said he received around 100 calls for service to deal with frozen pipes that happened because of the extreme cold that gripped the province. Temperatures dipped as low as –28 C in some parts of Nova Scotia without th

  • Angler’s big fish with odd name may be a world-record catch, Missouri officials say

    At first, he didn’t quite recognize the fish he reeled in. But now he’s going to have it mounted.

  • Hunt ends for mountain lion that attacked California boy

    California wildlife officials have called off the search for a mountain lion that attacked a 5-year-old boy who was on a hiking trail in rural Northern California, saying there was little chance of capturing the animal. The California Department of Fish and Wildlife said Friday that DNA testing confirmed that a mountain lion was responsible for the attack last Tuesday in San Mateo County, south of San Francisco. “This lack of access, combined with worsening weather and the nomadic nature of mountain lions has diminished the chances for a successful capture," said Capt. Patrick Foy, a department spokesman.

  • Live updates | EU rushes rescuers, satellite help to Turkey

    The death toll is rising from a powerful 7.8 magnitude earthquake that hit southeast Turkey and northern Syria early on Monday. The European Union’s top foreign policy official says ten member states are providing urban search and rescue teams to help Turkey deal with massive earthquake damage. Italy, Spain, and Slovakia have offered their rescue teams to Turkey as well.