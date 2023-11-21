A storm is forecast to form in the Atlantic and a disturbance drifts in the Caribbean

A low pressure in the Atlantic Ocean could strengthen into a subtropical or tropical storm this week while a disturbance in the Caribbean Sea has a low chance of survival, forecasters said Tuesday morning.

Where are these systems heading?

Here’s the 7 a.m. advisory from the National Hurricane Center.

Where is the disturbance in the Caribbean?

A small low pressure with disorganized showers and thunderstorms are dumping rain over the central Caribbean.

“Nearby dry air is forecast to prevent additional significant development of the system as it begins to drift slowly westward during the next couple of days,” the hurricane center said.

▪ Formation chance through 48 hours: 10%.

▪ Formation chance through seven days: 10%.

Where is the system in the Atlantic?

A low pressure is expected to develop on Tuesday along a front over the central Atlantic.

“This non-tropical low is forecast to move southeastward across the central subtropical Atlantic over warmer sea surface temperatures during the next few days, and environmental conditions appear conducive for this system to gradually acquire tropical characteristics,” the hurricane center said. “A subtropical or tropical storm could form by the latter part of this week, as the system continues moving eastward followed by a turn northeastward by the weekend.”

▪ Formation chance through 48 hours: 20%.

▪ Formation chance through seven days: 60%.

Are the disturbances a threat to Florida?

These systems aren’t expected to affect the Sunshine State.

When will the Atlantic hurricane season end?

The Atlantic hurricane season runs from June 1 to Nov. 30.