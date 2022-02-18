Storm Eunice wreaks havoc with transport networks

Neil Lancefield, PA Transport Correspondent
·2 min read

People are being urged to postpone travel plans as Storm Eunice wreaks havoc with transport networks.

Train operators across Britain urged passengers to avoid travelling on Friday as emergency 50mph speed limits are in place in many areas.

This is to make it easier for train drivers to brake if they spot objects on the track or damage to overhead wires caused by strong winds.

No trains will operate in Wales for the entire day.

That means Great Western Railway services from London Paddington are terminating at Bristol Parkway instead of continuing to Swansea.

Among the firms advising customers not to travel on Friday include Avanti West Coast, CrossCountry, Great Northern, London North Eastern Railway, Southern and Thameslink.

Network Rail staff worked to reopen lines hit by Storm Dudley earlier this week.

Roads were also expected to be treacherous on Friday.

The AA said on Thursday it was “experiencing a very high demand” for its breakdown rescue services.

British Airways said the rate of aircraft permitted to land at Heathrow Airport “is being reduced due to gale force winds”.

The airport wrote on Twitter: “High winds and poor weather may cause last-minute delays, but we will do everything in our power to minimise any disruption that results.”

Several ferry services due to sail across the Irish Sea were cancelled.

