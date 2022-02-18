People are being urged to postpone travel plans as Storm Eunice wreaks havoc with transport networks.

Train operators across Britain urged passengers to avoid travelling on Friday as emergency 50mph speed limits are in place in many areas.

This is to make it easier for train drivers to brake if they spot objects on the track or damage to overhead wires caused by strong winds.

#StormEunice – Do Not Travel today. We are running a severely reduced and amended service, please do not travel today. For info, updates, ticket options and refunds:- https://t.co/dVLB6ihRQehttps://t.co/O1ybnHNVdW pic.twitter.com/gEC5uhhDpb — CrossCountry trains (@CrossCountryUK) February 18, 2022

No trains will operate in Wales for the entire day.

That means Great Western Railway services from London Paddington are terminating at Bristol Parkway instead of continuing to Swansea.

Among the firms advising customers not to travel on Friday include Avanti West Coast, CrossCountry, Great Northern, London North Eastern Railway, Southern and Thameslink.

Network Rail staff worked to reopen lines hit by Storm Dudley earlier this week.

Roads were also expected to be treacherous on Friday.

⚠️Disruption to services 18th Feb⚠️ We are expecting to significantly reduce the number of long-distance services Some branch lines in Devon and Cornwall will have to close The main line in south Wales will be closed with services terminating at Bristol Parkway#StormEunice pic.twitter.com/XYBgZNnm59 — Great Western Railway (@GWRHelp) February 17, 2022

The AA said on Thursday it was “experiencing a very high demand” for its breakdown rescue services.

British Airways said the rate of aircraft permitted to land at Heathrow Airport “is being reduced due to gale force winds”.

The airport wrote on Twitter: “High winds and poor weather may cause last-minute delays, but we will do everything in our power to minimise any disruption that results.”

Several ferry services due to sail across the Irish Sea were cancelled.