Storm Eunice: Travellers urged to stay at home

Train notice board

People are being urged to avoid travelling if they can and stay at home as Storm Eunice hits the UK.

On Friday, Transport for London joined other train operators in advising people to avoid non-essential travel, warning "some services will be affected by the extreme weather".

It follows train cancellations, reduced services at airports and ferry stoppages on the Irish Sea.

The AA said it is experiencing a "very high demand" for breakdown services.

Avanti West Coast, CrossCountry, Great Northern, London North Eastern Railway, Southern and Thameslink have all advised people not to travel.

Rail operator GWR has closed services in Wales and warns that there are "significantly" reduced long-distance train services elsewhere.

Trains that are running will need to travel at a slower pace of 50 miles per hour, which will make it easier for drivers to break if there are objects on the track.

The Met Office has upgraded their severe weather warning to red -. the highest level of alert - along the coastline of Devon, Cornwall and Somerset and south Wales from 07:00 GMT until 12:00 on Friday with gusts of up to 90mph. A further red warning for wind has been issued for London, south-east England and parts of east England from 10:00 until 15:00.

EasyJet and British Airways have cancelled and reduced some flights.

The Civil Aviation Authority is reminding people that airlines have a duty of care in the event of delays. This potentially includes providing food and drinks, as well as accommodation if there's an overnight delay.

Waves crash onto a roadside

Motorists, particularly those driving HGVs, caravans and motorcycles, are being advised by National Highways to check the weather and driving conditions before setting out on journeys.

"Plan your trip and take extra care, allowing more time for your journey," National Highways head of road safety Jeremy Phillips said.

Roads including the M8 between Edinburgh and Glasgow, and the M48 Severn Bridge, have been partially closed due to the high winds. Emergency 50mph speed limits are in place in many areas.

P&O Ferries has suspended all sailings between Dover and Calais. Several ferry services due to sail across the Irish Sea have also been cancelled.