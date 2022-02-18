Storm Eunice: How is the severe weather system affecting London?

Storm Eunice is passing over the capital 70mph gusts recorded at Heathrow Airport.

The severe Atlantic storm has caused major disruption with flights cancelled and train services cancelled.

The Met Office issued a red weather warning for parts of the country, including London, for much of Friday. That expired at 3pm but an amber warning remains in place until 9pm.

It means Londoners should continue to expect significant disruption due to “extremely strong winds”.

How strong have the winds been?

Wind speeds have reached up to 70mph in the capital on Friday.

A Met Office spokesman confirmed that was the strongest gust recorded in the London area. A 64mph gust was recorded at Northolt while Kew Gardens saw winds reach 59mph. In Surrey, a 78mph gust was recorded in the village of Charlwood, close to Gatwick.

Has public transport been affected?

A total of seven rail operators cancelled services on Friday: C2C, Chiltern Railways, Great Western Railways, Greater Anglia, Southeastern, South Western Railway and Transport for Wales.

Falling trees closed every line in the south-east of London.

Hundreds of flights to and from the UK have also been cancelled.

Aviation analytics firm Cirium said at least 436 flights were cancelled on Friday amid potentially record-breaking gusts of wind.

It came as more than 200,000 people tuned in to a YouTube channel livestreaming aircraft battling with high winds as they attempt to land at London’s Heathrow Airport.

Heathrow suffered the worst disruption, with a fifth of all flights cancelled.

This was followed by London City (16 per cent) and Manchester (10 per cent).

EasyJet said it has cancelled a number of flights from UK airports on Friday.

How long will it last?

The Met Office has issued an amber warning from between 5am to 9pm on Friday for the capital.

A yellow warning has also been issued for the south coast and South West of Wales on Saturday.

A Met Office spokesman told the Standard: “I think the winds have peaked. We will start seeing the winds com down over the next few hours.”

However, the full scale of the disruption is only now becoming clear, with footage emerging of a bus being hit by a falling tree in Bromley and scaffolding falling off a tower block in Wimbledon.