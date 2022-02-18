Storm Eunice: How to protect your home & garden from a storm

Photo credit: Christopher Hopefitch - Getty Images

Storm Eunice is expected to bring extremely strong winds and continued disruption for much of the UK on Friday, with the Met Office issuing a rare red 'danger to life' weather warning.



In southwest coastal areas of the UK, gusts in exposed areas could be in excess of 90mph. The red warning has also been extended to cover London, the South East and parts of East England. Meanwhile, the wider amber warning area highlights the ongoing risk of disruption to power, travel and other services. Damage is also likely for buildings and trees.

These harsh weather conditions are powerful enough to cause serious damage to infrastructure, so it's important to take preventative measures to our homes where possible.

Met Office Chief Meteorologist, Frank Saunders, comments: 'The red warning area indicates a significant danger to life as extremely strong winds provide the potential for damage to structures and flying debris. Although the most exposed coastal areas in the south and west could see gusts in excess of 90mph, winds will remain notably strong further inland, with gusts of between 70-80mph for most within the amber warning area.'

Here's how to protect your home and garden from a storm...

On your front drive ensure there are no loose items that could potentially be lifted by the strong winds. This includes your wheelie bin – move it to a secure storage area. When blown away, they could damage windows or cars nearby.

The same applies for any other loose items in your garden, from deck chairs to kids' toys. London Fire Brigade advise residents to secure all loose items in the garden and on balconies too.

Speaking of gardens and balconies, if you have any outdoor potted plants, make sure these are stored away before the weather gets severe. If you're unable to store these inside, protect the pots with bubble wrap to prevent them from getting damaged or broken. Make sure your plants are well hydrated prior to putting the bubble wrap on.

For taller outdoor plants, heavy rain could cause a lot of damage and even cause them to snap. Pushing a wooden or metal support into the ground to tie your tall plant to it will help.

In winter you should inspect your roof for any damage, as well as from inside the loft. If you spot mould, missing tiles or signs of leakage, you should call a specialist. 'Keeping your guttering clear is also a must to ensure rainwater flows away from your property,' say The Greenhouse People.

'Storms often feature high winds, which can wreak havoc on vulnerable roofs. Any roof tiles or shingles that are loose are at risk of being broken or blown off completely, which is both unsightly and presents significant weak spots if left unfixed,' adds Gian-Carlo Grossi, Managing Director at Roofing Megastore.

Solid wood or hollow metal doors stand the strongest chance of braving high winds and keeping you safe. You can also invest in draught-proof windows and doors with a sealant available at most DIY stores, The Greenhouse People suggest.

If you have outdoor lighting, heaters or even a powered jacuzzi, ensure that these are switched off from the plug and turned off to avoid potential damage and (more importantly) electrocution, advises Nick Drewe, homes and interior expert at WeThrift.

'To protect your garden essentials from wintry storms, store your tools in a shed or a weatherproof garden storage unit until the spring,' say The Greenhouse People. 'It might sound obvious, but an empty shed is easily blown around by the wind. If you haven't got enough to fill it, try a few paving slabs or even a bag of sand to help weigh it down.'

Additionally, make sure electrical power tools are raised from the ground (for instance on a shelf or in a plastic storage box) to prevent damage should your shed flood or leak.

If you have a greenhouse, check for signs of weakness and broken glass panels which are most likely to fall victim to strong winds. If your glass is held in with clips, The Greenhouse People recommend using silicone sealant to secure them.



'It's also important to make sure your greenhouse is anchored down to the floor as securely as possible with bolts, whether it's on slabs, concrete or a metal frame,' they explain. 'Your greenhouse is usually included in your home insurance, but make sure to check this. No greenhouse manufacturer that we know of gives any kind of guarantee against storm damage.'

Even though your fencing will protect your garden, go the extra mile to guard this area by using a wind break. 'It's especially important to use wind breaks if your fencing is weak. They can be strategically placed in specific "weak spots" of your garden, such as your vegetable patch or pond,' says Nick.

Make sure your vehicle is parked away in a garage and ensure garage doors are securely shut and locked ahead of a storm. 'If you don't have a garage, a trick is to cover your vehicle with padding and then a plastic sheet or waterproof tarp. As well as this, make sure your vehicle is not parked by or under a tree,' Nick explains.

The business comparison experts at Bionic have pulled together some emergency guidance on the items you should keep in your home as part of a survival kit or to protect yourself during a power outage.

• Portable charger - ensure that essential electric items like your phone still have charge. You’ll need to be able to alert others that your power has gone off and that you may need assistance. You’ll want to call your electricity supplier first, and then check in with neighbours and family.

• Water bottles - Keep some bottled water or purified water for emergencies. If your taps aren’t running clean water due to a tank failure, and you aren’t within a short distance of a shop, it’s important to have essentials to stay hydrated.

• Matches, lighters, candles and flashlights -Having these to hand will ensure you are able to light your home and not have any accidents. If you are relying on a flashlight, ensure that you have the correct batteries to keep it working.

• Cash - If you're not able to make any online transactions, make sure you have some cash to hand in case of emergencies.

