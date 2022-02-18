Storm Eunice: Matt Lucas and David Baddiel among celebrities reacting to storm

As Storm Eunice continues to cause havoc in areas of the UK, celebrities such as Matt Lucas and David Baddiel have reacted to the ongoing chaos on social media.

Eunice is thought to be one of the worst storms in decades. The Met Office has issued two “red” weather warnings due to the severity of the winds – an extremely rare occurrence.

Over 100,000 homes across England and Wales have experienced power outages, while a record-breaking 122mph gust of wind was recorded at the Needles on the Isle of Wight.

Before the storm got fully underway on Friday (18 February), comedian Baddiel questioned the name chosen for the storm.

“I’m not convinced that a storm called Dudley, or indeed one called Eunice, presage a sense of devastation,” he wrote on Wednesday (16 February).

“I think they presage a sense that these storms might offer you a nice cup of tea.”

David Baddiel tweeted about Storms Dudley and Eunice (Twitter / David Baddiel)

Elsewhere, The Great British Bake Off host Matt Lucas tweeted: “Gonna tell my kids Storm Eunice blew all my hair off.”

Brighton-based RuPaul’s Drag Race UK contestant Joe Black reposted a picture from his time on the show, depicting a windy day on the Pier.

“Happy Storm Eunice day everyone,” Black captioned the image.

‘Drag Race UK’ contestant Joe Black wishes his followers ‘Happy Storm Eunice Day' (Twitter / Joe Black)

Meanwhile, Adam Kay, whose stories of his time as a doctor inspired BBC series This is Going to Hurt, told his followers that he was following how the storm was affecting plane landings via Big Jet TV, a YouTube live-streaming channel.

“GLUED to Big Jet TV,” he tweeted. “The poor pilots, crew and passengers landing just now. I need a complimentary Bloody Mary to get through just watching it.”

