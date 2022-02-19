Storm Eunice live: Travel chaos and hundreds of thousands without power

(EPA)

Hundreds of thousands of people remain without power and travel services continue to be disrupted on Saturday in the wake of Storm Eunice.

At least four people died after record-breaking gusts hit the UK on Friday causing widespread disruption.

A clean-up is set to begin after the storm brought record-breaking gusts of wind to the UK and Ireland.

National Rail said “routes across most of Great Britain” remain affected on Saturday morning, with disruption set to continue throughout the day.

South Western Railway expects significant disruption across their network in the morning, while Great Western Railway and Greater Anglia services are suspended until approximately 10am.

Train services remain unopened

07:27 , Tammy Hughes

Many train services will remain unopened on Saturday morning and do not travel notices have been reissued for a number of services, according to National Rail Enquiries.

A do not travel notice was reissued for the Southern, Thameslink and Great Northern networks for Saturday morning where some routes are expected not to reopen until the afternoon.

South Western Railway expects significant disruption across their network in the morning, while Great Western Railway and Greater Anglia services are suspended until approximately 10am.

Passengers are still being asked to avoid travelling where possible.

Record-breaking winds recorded in England

07:37 , Sami Quadri

Winds of 122mph were provisionally recorded at the Needles on the Isle of Wight on Friday.

If verified, it would be the highest gusts ever recorded in England.

The previous record was 118mph at Gwennap Head in Cornwall in 1979.