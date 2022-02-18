Storm Eunice latest LIVE: Red warning issued for London as powerful winds to blast capital

Members of the public cross the Millennium Bridge on Thursday, ahead of Storm Eunice (Tom Bowles / Story Picture Agency)

A rare red weather warning has been issued for London and the east of England ahead of the arrival of Storm Eunice.

The highest alert - meaning a high impact is very likely - was issued just before 4am to run from 10am until 3pm on Friday due to fears of the storm "causing significant disruption and dangerous conditions due to extremely strong winds", the Met Office said.

The warning covers Greater London, Kent, Surrey, Essex and East Sussex and joins an earlier red weather warning starting from 7am along the coastline of Devon, Cornwall and Somerset as well as the south coast of Wales.

The Met Office also took the unusual step of issuing a severe weather alert with National Highways for strong winds covering the whole of the country's strategic road network from 6am to 6pm.

Storm Eunice key updates

The UK is bracing for its second storm this week, Storm Eunice, as forecasters say it could be one of the worst storms in decades

The Met Office has issued two red warnings - one to cover London, the south-east and parts of the east of England from 10am to 3pm

A separate red warning has been issued for south wales and the northern coast of south-west England from 7am to 12pm

People are being told to stay at home if possible and avoid travel, with gusts of up to 90mph expected in some areas

Hundreds of schools have shut, all train and bus services in Wales are suspended and the Army has been put on stand-by

National Highways: There is a ‘particularly high risk’ to high-sided vehicles

07:09 , Elly Blake

National Highways and the Met Office have issued a severe weather alert for strong winds covering the whole of the National Highways strategic road network from 6am to 6pm.

National Highways said there is a “particularly high risk” that high-sided vehicles and other “vulnerable” vehicles such as caravans and motorbikes could be blown over.

Those using such vehicles were told not to travel on bridges, viaducts and exposed highways throughout England.

East Midlands Railway: Trains to London could be cancelled at short notice

07:07 , Elly Blake

East Midlands Railway has advised its customers that trains to and from London St Pancras “may be withdrawn at short notice” due to Storm Eunice.

“You should only travel if your journey is unavoidable,” the firm added on Twitter.

#StormEunice ~ The Met Office has issued an extremely rare Red Warning for London and the South East. Trains to/from London St Pancras, in particular, may be withdrawn at short notice. You should only travel if your journey is unavoidable. https://t.co/NCKj7wbLIR pic.twitter.com/TcB9F2XxCB — EMR (@EastMidRailway) February 18, 2022

National Rail said there would be no trains between Nottingham and Skegness until about 8am, and Northern said it was advising customers “NOT TO TRAVEL across the Northern network”.

Latest advice from the Met Office

06:54 , Elly Blake

The Met Office has issued rare red weather warnings and is telling the public to be aware of the wider amber warning area.

It said high impacts will still be felt within the amber warning zone, with gusts expected to be widely 60-70mph inland, and even higher on coastlines.

In red areas, exposed coastal areas could see gusts in excess of 90mph.

⚠ #StormEunice is going to bring damaging and disruptive winds for most of the UK today.



🔴 See the latest Red Warnings for wind below and be aware of the wider Amber Warning area.



Exposed coastal areas could get gusts in excess of 90mph



Latest 👉 https://t.co/QwDLMfRBfs pic.twitter.com/uQAeGfB3RK — Met Office (@metoffice) February 18, 2022

What does a red weather warning mean?

06:41 , Elly Blake

Red weather warnings are rare, and means it is very likely there will be risk to life.

Substantial disruption to travel, energy supplies and potential damage to property and infrastructure are also expected.

This means roof tiles could be blown off, power lines brought down and trees uprooted. Those near the coast are being told to stay away in case of high waves and flying debris.

Under a red warning, the Met Office advises people to avoid travelling, where possible.

The last red warning was for Storm Arwen in November last year. The ‘Beast of the East’ in 2018 was the last red warning issued before that.

Good morning

06:37 , Elly Blake

A rare red weather warning - meaning there is a danger to life from flying debris - has been issued for London, the south east and east of England from 10am to 3pm, the Met Office said.

Millions have been told to stay at home, with some schools closed and disruption to travel expected.

As parts of the UK brace for what could be the worst storm in decades, we will be bringing you the latest updates from Storm Eunice.