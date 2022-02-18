Storm Eunice: How do I claim for damage?

Fallen masonry landed on a car in Roker, Sunderland

As Storm Eunice batters parts of the country, many people will be bracing themselves for the damage it might leave behind - and the potential bill that goes with it.

And with a red weather warning of 90mph winds in some parts, homeowners may already be checking their insurance policies in advance.

What counts as storm damage for insurers?

The insurance company Aviva says a storm generally involves violent winds, accompanied by rain, hail or snow, which is "capable of causing damage to a building in a one-off event".

According to its own research, about 6.4 million households have previously experienced damage to their homes due to extreme weather.

Will my insurance cover storm damage?

People should check their buildings and contents insurance policies, but most insurers will cover damage caused by storms.

However, it is important to check the wording as some things are not covered. For example, most building insurance policies will not pay out for storm damage to fences, hedges or gates.

Insurers don't generally cover damage to buildings which are already damaged or have maintenance issues, such as:

Cement or mortar deterioration on brickwork and chimneys

Failed render on the outside of the building

Existing deterioration to any part of the roof or building

Aged flat roofs

Aviva says it is useful if customers have receipts and photographs of items that might be missing.

Meanwhile, if your car is damaged, Swinton Insurance says if you have comprehensive insurance - which pays out regardless of who is at fault of the damage - you should be covered.

How and when should I claim for storm damage?

If your home or belongings have been damaged, you should contact your insurer as soon as possible and let them know what's happened.

You should also make a list of the damage to your property and avoid throwing anything away in case it's required during a claims process. Taking photos of the damage is also recommended.

Typical damage to properties from storms can include:

Tiles or slates being dislodged

Entire felt roofs lifted off

Damage caused by fallen trees

Water damage due to flooding

What's the maximum I can receive?

This will depend on the extent and the type of damage.

According to consumer website Money Saving Expert, home insurance nearly always includes cover for alternative accommodation, if you are unable to live in your own property.

Will my insurance go up if I make a claim for storm damage?

If you claim on your insurance because of storm damage, you may have to pay for the excess on your policy, according to price comparison website Money Supermarket.

It says premiums might also go up after making a claim, or you may lose any no claims bonus - though some insurers protect this in the event of storm damage.

Storm damage often falls under the "at-fault" category on claims, as it is considered an act of nature. So an insurer won't be able to claim the costs against another driver at fault, as they might in the event of a car accident.

Rising insurance premiums will also depend on the individual circumstances of the customer, which is based on a wide range of factors, such as any previous claims.