Storm Debi: Warning over gale force winds and heavy rain

Storm Debi arrives following the destruction of Storm Ciarán

Parts of the UK are bracing for gale force winds and heavy rain ahead of the arrival of Storm Debi on Monday.

The storm will reach northern England and parts of north Wales in the morning, with gusts of up to 80mph possible along coastal areas.

There is also a possible danger to life from flying debris and large waves.

Debi, the fourth named storm of the season, could also bring flooding, travel delays and power cuts to many parts of the country.

The storm will develop in the Republic of Ireland before sweeping over the UK.

The Met Office has issued yellow weather warnings for wind from 04:00 GMT to 18:00 for areas including Manchester, Sheffield, and Liverpool in England, and Bangor and St Davids in Wales.

A warning for rain between 10:00 and 21:00 has also been issued for parts of north-east Scotland; while a warning for wind and rain is in place from 03:00 to 14:00 for parts of Northern Ireland.

Jason Kelly, chief meteorologist with the Met Office, said Debi would "develop quickly and bring potentially very strong and damaging winds to parts of the Republic of Ireland".

Mr Kelly said the strongest winds were expected to affect parts of the Ireland early on Monday, "possibly coinciding with the morning commute, before then affecting parts of north Wales and northern England into the afternoon".

While the "very strongest winds will have eased somewhat before reaching the UK, we are still expecting some significant impacts", he continued, with a "period of heavy rain" also expected in Northern Ireland.

Storm Ciaran brought high winds and heavy rain along the south coast of England

There was also torrential rain and high winds across the UK when Storm Babet took hold in November

The Met Office said severe weather could lead to the flooding of homes and businesses - with possible fast-flowing or deep floodwater causing a danger to life.

Spray and flooding could also lead to difficult travel conditions, with some road and bridge closures, and disruption to rail, air and ferry services.

There is a risk of power cuts in England and Northern Ireland, the Met added, with the potential to affect other services, such as mobile phone coverage.

These regions have also been warned that injuries and danger to life could occur from large waves and beach material being thrown onto sea fronts, coastal and road properties.

Storm Debi is then expected to move through into the North Sea on Monday evening.

It comes after Storm Ciarán caused flooding and disruption across the Channel Islands and southern England - with power cuts, travel problems and hundreds of schools closed.

Another recent storm, Babet, flooded nearly 600 properties in Lincolnshire.

