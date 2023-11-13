Storm Debi: Wales weather warning for 80mph wind gusts

Wind gusts of 80mph could batter parts of the Welsh coast on Monday, according to the Met Office.

It has issued a weather warning across a swathe of north, mid and west Wales between 04:00 and 18:00 GMT.

But the forecaster said there was still uncertainty about where Storm Debi might cause problems as it moved westerly from the Irish Sea coast.

On Monday morning 24 flood alerts were in place, said Natural Resources Wales, meaning that flooding is possible.

Wind gusts inland could reach 65mph (105km/h) leading to "injuries and danger to life", it has warned.

High winds were affecting roads with a lane closure and reduced speed limits in place in both directions on the M48 Severn Bridge and the A477 Cleddau Bridge in Pembrokeshire closed to high sided vehicles.

Ferries between Wales and Ireland were mostly operating as normal but sailings between Fishguard and Rosslare were cancelled on Monday.

The warning covers Anglesey, Gwynedd, Conwy, Denbighshire, Flintshire, Wrexham, Powys, Ceredigion, Carmarthenshire and Pembrokeshire.

In the past few weeks, Storms Babet and Ciaran have caused flooding in several Welsh communities.